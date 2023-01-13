A third game in four days resulted in a trend Maryville coach Wes Lambert has seen from the Rebels at various times this season.
Fatigue led to an uncharacteristic defensive effort in the first half from a team that has limited opponents to 54.9 points per game over its last 11 games — a span in which it has won 10 times — but that changed after halftime.
Maryville limited Heritage to 15 points after the intermission, turning a two-point advantage into a 69-48 rout Friday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
"When we get tired, we resort to bad habits, and that's a lack of defense," Lambert told The Daily Times. "When we're at our best, we're really relying on help, really loading to the ball. In the first half, there was no inspiration on the defensive end and we were allowing Heritage to attack us, get paint and finish at the rim.
"Flip to the second half, and we challenged them and got back to what we pride ourselves on. You could see it, and that's the type of team we are."
Maryville (13-6, 2-1 District 4-4A) was not the only team on the court with a reason to be tired. An injury to junior forward Colby Smith left Heritage (10-9, 0-4) shorthanded, which played a part in its lackluster offensive performance in the second half.
The Mountaineers were outscored by the Rebels, 25-12, in the third quarter and only tallied three points in the fourth, including a scoreless stretch over the final six minutes, 12 seconds.
"We're going through some adversity," Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. "I'm not trying to make excuses, but we've got a freshman and two sophomores as our starting backcourt tonight. It's going to happen. We just have to play through it, battle and learn because you're only going to get better from it."
A resurgent defensive effort from Maryville was supported by senior forward Matthew Clemmer, who posted a game-high 30 points, 15 of which came in the third quarter.
"The biggest thing for him is he knows where he is good and he gets to those spots no matter who is guarding him," Lambert said. "He is so patient. He's a special kid. You can't help but root for him, and the best part is, he has jelled so well with our guys and he has become a part of the family."
Maryville senior guards Nick Johnson and Robbie Eldridge also finished in double figures with 13 points apiece.
Heritage senior forward Grant Campbell scored 16 points while freshman guard Eli Williams and sophomore guard David Marsh each recorded 10.
The Mountaineers will attempt to snap a string of three consecutive losses when they host Bearden on Tuesday. The Rebels look to add to their recent string of success when they travel to Hardin Valley on Tuesday.
Heritage girls 59, Maryville 43: Navy Gentry hit a 3-pointer, her second of the third quarter, and for a brief moment, Maryville found itself with the momentum that had been possessed by Heritage for most of the night.
The senior guard’s shot pulled the Lady Rebels within 10 points, but any thought of a comeback was short-lived.
Heritage sophomore forward Chloe Heath answered with an and-one on the other end, kickstarting a 9-0 run that allowed the No. 6 Lady Mountaineers to pull away for a victory.
“Our girls fight through adversity,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “We tried something new and played that matchup zone. We haven’t worked on it in awhile, but we know that we’re going to have to use it eventually, and we didn’t do a very good job on it (when Gentry hit those 3s).
“It’s my fault for going to it, but you have to work on stuff, and they have to fight through it, and they did. I called timeout, we came back out and sealed the game.”
The game-defining spurt, which occurred over a three-minute, 19-second span, was not emblematic of the game flow.
Heritage (18-1, 4-0 District 4-4A) has relied on its prolific offense throughout the season, but Maryville (8-11, 0-3) became the fourth team to limit the Lady Mountaineers to less than 60 points.
“I thought it was one of the first games I’ve seen our team play as a unit on defense,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. “I can’t talk enough about how we limited their second-chance points because that’s something that they rely on a ton.”
Heritage senior guard Bekah Gardner led the Lady Mountaineers with 12 points. Heath tallied 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Gentry scored a game-high 16 points, 10 of which came in the third, while senior forward Jada Edwards added 10.
The Lady Rebels, who have lost four of their last five games, will attempt to get back on track when they travel to Hardin Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I can’t speak enough about their toughness — their physical toughness and their mental toughness,” Clark said. “Even tonight, we talked about the things we can’t control not going our way and what we could control. I thought they responded well and popped off a few things like controlling our rebounding effort, our defensive intensity, our communication and moving the ball.
“That speaks volumes for their mental toughness and how locked in they are to what’s important, but we need to continue to learn our offensive and defensive system, keep playing together and get more comfortable.”
Heritage ramps up its difficulty with matchups against No. 1 Bearden and Farragut on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
“It’s a big game (against Bearden), but it doesn’t define either one of us,” Howard said. “They’re good, and we want to go over there and have a good showing and play well, but the most important wins are in the tournament. If we win this one, that’s great, but I’d rather lose this one and win the district.”
