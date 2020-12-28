Maryville coach Mark Eldridge is not going to be overly critical of his team at the moment.
He knows that the Rebels are going to be lagging behind any team they face given their recent 10-day shutdown and the impact COVID-19 has had on the program even before that layoff.
“What you have to do is be more lenient,” Eldridge told The Daily Times. “I coach intensely on the sidelines — sometimes too much, I know — but I’m working on that, and instead of taking them out, I’m trying to coach them through it at times.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to know exactly where we’re supposed to be and what to do, and as a coach, I have to realize that mistakes are going to be made because they haven’t been coached as much as what they normally are at this point in the year.”
Maryville defeated Hampton, 73-62, in its opening game of the Maryville Christmas Classic on Monday with the look of a team that has not played since it knocked off Heritage on Dec. 11.
Senior forward Jack Brown returned after a 25-day absence and sophomore guard Robbie Eldridge was reinserted into the rotation after missing the previous two weeks.
Overall, the Rebels (6-4) have not yet been able to practice with their entire roster this season.
“It’s hard to get any chemistry or any flow going because your roles change so much,” Eldridge said. “In the long run, we hope that helps, but as a coach and as a player, it’s just so difficult when all that changes every day.”
The Rebels looked disjointed at times, but for the final four minutes, 47 seconds of the third quarter, they flashed a glimpse of what they could be capable of.
Brown and sophomore guard Davis Ernsberger answered with a pair of baskets in a 44-second span after a Conor Jones and-one trimmed Maryville’s lead to 42-40 to kickstart what would be a 13-5 run to end the quarter.
Ernsberger and Eldridge each hit a 3-pointer during that stretch and junior wing Terrance Dorsey scored on a putback with a second remaining in the period.
The Rebels never allowed the Bulldogs (5-5) to get within seven in the fourth quarter.
“Going down the stretch, we executed some things that we haven’t done in a while, but the kids had absorbed that,” Eldridge said. “I thought from that point on we played well.”
Dorsey scored a team-high 19 points to pace Maryville’s third-best scoring output of the season. Brown (14 points), senior guard Josh Seiler (12) and senior point guard Charlie Rice (12) each joined Dorsey in double figures.
The Rebels are still playing catch up with most programs in the area, and while one game will not snap them back into shape, they were just pleased to be back on the court.
They will continue their search for the rhythm that has eluded them through the first month of the season when they host Kingston on the second day of the Maryville Christmas Classic.
“Whether we win or lose these three games, it’s important for us to get back in the flow,” Eldridge said. “All we’re trying to do is get back in basketball shape and in a basketball mindset.”
