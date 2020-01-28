Maryville's boys basketball team had little trouble Tuesday night in an 80-50 road victory over Knoxville West.
It is the Rebels' 16th consecutive victory, and they remain two games ahead of second-place Bearden in the District 4-AAA standings.
Maryville will play host to Heritage on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.