With a minute remaining in the third quarter, Terrance Dorsey zipped past his defender and drove down the left baseline.
When three Stone Memorial defenders converged on him, Dorsey dished a pass to Davis Ernsberger in the right corner. Ernsberger immediately swung the ball on the wing to Josh Seiler, who passed on taking a 3-point attempt to make one final pass to Charlie Rice. Rice finished the sequence by burying a triple at the top of the key to give the Maryville boys a two-point lead. The Rebels led the rest of the game.
That sequence offered a microcosm of the unselfish style of basketball that has fueled Maryville’s success during Mark Eldridge’s 15-year coaching tenure. That same unselfishness also helped Maryville outlast Stone Memorial, 59-50, during the final day of the Maryville Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
The Rebels (8-4) assisted on 11 of their 17 made field goals. They also relied on their length and quickness to fluster the Panthers (3-6) defensively, especially in the second half. Maryville forced 11 steals and limited Stone Memorial to 15 points during the first 15 minutes of the second half, transforming a 26-24 halftime deficit into a 53-41 lead with a minute remaining.
“Unselfish basketball goes a long way,” said Seiler, who filled his stat sheet with 14 points, four steals, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. “We have a lot of pieces on this team, so there are a lot of people who can do damage and score and stuff. I think moving the ball is really helpful. … I think defense and good possessions are the biggest things for us.
We all agree that as a group that energy is our biggest thing. If we come out flat, we aren’t going to play well. But if we come out with energy, even if we aren’t making shots, we are going to make plays and find a way to score.”
Seiler admitted that he and his teammates didn’t possess that energy in the first half. They were playing their third game in as many days and were facing a team they defeated comfortably in their season opener. The Panthers proved to be a much tougher challenge in the second meeting. They drained five first-half triples to enter halftime with a two-point lead.
The Rebels raised their intensity in the second half, opening the third quarter with a full-court zone trap. Seiler tied the game by driving to the basket for a layup. He then intercepted a Stone Memorial pass, which led to a Rice layup.
The Rebels finally gained separation at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Jack Brown (18 points, seven rebounds, four steals) drained a 3-pointer coming off a ball screen at the top of the key. He sank another triple on the next possession to extend Maryville’s lead to 47-39.
The Rebels held the Panthers to two points during the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. As a result, their lead continued to grow and they finished their holiday event with a 3-0 record.
“We’ve got to get better at both our zones and our man, but I thought today and yesterday we’ve been as good as we’ve been all year defensively,” Eldridge said. “We got three or four really big stops, especially late in the fourth quarter. They were really good in the first half, but I thought as the game progressed, we adjusted a little bit better than they did.”
