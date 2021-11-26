The Maryville boys basketball team has already proven it is never out of the fight through the first two weeks of the season.
Six days after erasing a five-point deficit with less than a minute remaining en route to an overtime win over Bradley Central, the Rebels accomplished the same exact feat, this time in a 79-72 victory against Knox Central on Friday at Heritage High School.
“It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the year when you look at therefore and what made us tough, games like this are the ones that make you good at the end of the year,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “As much as you hate that we weren’t real good today, it’s a win and shows that we’re battle-tested and that our guys are tough.”
Maryville’s comeback bid became necessary after it blew a 14-point lead with two minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Knox Central’s JJ Jeffers scored six straight points at the end of the period to trim the Rebels’ advantage to 56-48, and then the Bobcats netted the first nine points of the fourth to jump ahead.
Maryville senior point guard Charlie Rice made a layup and junior guard Bryson Stewart spilt a pair of free throws to temporarily stop the bleeding, but the Rebels (3-1) proceeded to go 3:37 without scoring a point, allowing the Bobcats to build a six-point lead.
Stewart kickstarted the comeback with two free throws and junior guard David Ernsberger hit a three to pull Maryville within two. Knox Central’s Nick Ellis sandwiched four made free throws around a 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe from Rice to put the Rebels back in a five-point hole with 21 seconds left, but Rice hit a 3 and then stole the ensuing inbounds pass, drawing a foul as he attempted to find an open shot in the corner.
Rice made both free throws to force overtime, where Maryville outscored Knox Central, 7-2, for the win.
The Rebels built their lead with defense and its ability to push the ball up the court with whichever player corralled the rebound, scoring 12 points in the paint — four in transition — in the third double its seven-point halftime lead. Five of Maryville’s six scorers finished in double figures with Rice’s 24 points leading the way. However, its offensive efficiency slowed when it was unable to get stops, scoring three points during a 9:25 stretch that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth.
“We’re going to be a team that is very spurty because we have five guys out there most of that time that can shoot it and five guys that can handle it,” Eldridge said. “We’re going to be tough to defend, and that’s good. Once we add a couple of footballers, we’re be a little bit deeper, and that’ll help, too.
“It’s a good group of guys that work hard. They’re not perfect like any of us, but I’m proud of them after today.”
The lack of hustle led to a stern talking-to from Maryville coach Scott West and a second-quarter benching. It was also symbolic of the effort the Lady Rebels exhibited in the first half, scoring 10 points and digging itself a hole that was far too steep to climb out of.
“I was not lying to her when I said that if she did that again, it might be January until she sees the floor (again),” West said. “There are three things that you have to have: attitude, energy and effort. Those three things are non-negotiable. You don’t leave your teammates hanging out. You don’t worry about your play, you worry about your team’s play, and if we do that, we’ll be fine.
“I thought she responded the way she was supposed to respond.”
As did Maryville, which pulled within 12 points of Webb with 4:12 remaining after a Cvitkovic 3, but it never found a way to get the deficit to single digits.
Cvitkovic finished with a team-high 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half, while sophomore forward Jada Edwards added 10.
“We’ve got to get better, but we’re young and we will,” West said. “Right now, it’s all about learning — learning how to cut cutters, learning how to sprint back defensively — and we did that in he second half. (Webb coach) Shelly (Collier) told me our team got better in the second half, and we did.
“As young as we are, there are no excuses. We’re Maryville and we expect to win, and we’ll get there because they are a great group of kids that is working really hard and doing everything right.”
