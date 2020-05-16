Maryville soccer coach Steve Feather had an uplifting fun fact for his players Saturday evening as they celebrated Senior Night.
The Rebels played in one game, which they won, before the coronavirus pandemic put an end to spring sports. That makes this Maryville squad the first in program history to go undefeated in a season.
Of course, what was lost on no one Saturday was that they are in the midst of a far bigger part of history.
“We wanted to make sure our seniors, even if it was from a distance, were honored in some way,” Feather said. “We wanted to give them one last chance to walk on the field and soak in, not only the memories with our program, but also this historic time period.”
Maryville celebrated 11 seniors by inviting them and their families one group at a time onto their home field at John Sevier Elementary School.
There were no hugs or handshakes, unless between family members. Players each collected a rose and a plaque as well as a banner featuring their individual photo and name, which never got to be hung. They then used the next 10 minutes to take photos on the field before dropping off their uniforms.
Last season, the Rebels finished second in the district before their season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Karns in the Region 2-AAA semifinals. With plenty of returning experience, they looked posed to build on that success.
Maryville defeated William Blount 6-0 in its first game on March 12, just as the world of sports had begun to unravel.
“Expectations were really high for us — that’s why it was so unfortunate that something like this happened,” Feather said. “But it’s happening to everyone. While our hearts break for the seniors, hopefully they’ve been able to reflect during this time and have grown.”
Among two of the seniors Feather expected to have breakout seasons were Matt Carroll and Judson Lindley.
Carroll played center back while Lindley anchored the defense as goalkeeper.
Lindley said he had no idea that game against William Blount would be his last, and he never expected his final time stepping onto the field to go like in did Saturday night.
The bleachers were empty, the goals were missing and the field wasn’t lined. The grass on which players stood was in pristine condition — a sight uncommon this late in the season.
“It’s kind of been a slow process of coming to the realization that I wasn’t going to get to play,” Lindley said. “It’s been tough. It almost doesn’t really feel real.”
Carroll echoed the weirdness of stepping onto a bare field amid bare stands before adding, “It’s all been weird.”
“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Carroll said. “I was disappointed but, of course, it was something we had to do — couldn’t do anything about it.”
Senior Alex Sonner was also expected to play a major role for the Rebels, as he has been doing since his freshman year. He was the district’s Rookie of the Year in 2017, and he has since won all-district, all-region and all-state honors. Sonner is among the lucky ones whose career will not end at the hands of the coronavirus, as he has committed to play for Maryville College next fall.
Still, Sonner said this Rebels squad had the chemistry to accomplish great things this season. The fact that it won’t get to do just that is a tough pill for the team to swallow.
“It was pretty sad because I was expecting a lot from this team,” Sonner said. “These are all my good friends, and we had a good connection together. I knew it would show on the field.”
Along with Carroll, Lindley and Sonner, other seniors honored were Mitchell Commins, Connor Flynn, Harry McIntosh, Brandon Quinones, Jacob Robertson, Austin Stringer and twin brothers Connor Whitehouse and Brian Whitehouse
“With 11 seniors, it hurts,” Feather said. “We’re hurting for them. We had high expectations as coaches, but we know they had high expectations as well.”
