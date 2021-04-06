Maryville had trouble finishing out on its attack and set plays, but pushed forward continuously for a large edge in overall offensive chances Tuesday night, coming away with a 4-0 victory over Karns.
Sophomore Ulises Quinones and freshman Seth Meade each scored a brace, with Quinones picking up an assist, to lead the Rebel attack.
Maryville (5-0) earned 14 corner kicks combining an unrelenting attack with Karns defensive miscues, but only turned the high number of set-piece chances into one goal.
“We had plenty of shots on goal, but just needed to be a bit more clinical tonight,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “We did put up four, but we could have had more. When you look at the stat sheet, you’d like to be a bit more efficient and productive with our offensive numbers.”
The only score that ended up being needed came 25 minutes in with Liam Meade placing his corner kick to the near post, where brother Seth Meade tapped in a short header.
Play on the Kerr Family Soccer Complex pitch was chippy early on and grew testier after Maryville took a 1-0 lead into the half. Karns (1-4) went a man down when a defender given a red card after tripping up Seth Meade on a run down the right side in the 42nd minute.
The resulting free kick sailed high and long, as many other Rebel efforts did through the night, but two minutes and one of three Maryville cautions later, Quinones took a nice through ball from Connor Gorga and fired a liner to the far post for an insurance goal.
Karns lost a second defender on a repeat yellow card in the 62nd minute, with Quinones slamming a scorcher to the back net from 35 yards out on the awarded free kick.
Seth Meade completed scoring with 14 minutes remaining. Quinones and Meade ran side-by-side in front of the goalface, with Quinones flicking to Meade for the fourth Rebel score.
With the superiority in numbers and a deep bench coming in to spell Maryville starters with little drop-off in speed or intensity, the Rebels controlled play and kept the Beavers toothless in the non-district match.
Ben Ingleston picked up the shutout in goal, needing only three saves. The sophomore keeper averted the strongest Karns effort with ten minutes left in the first half after one of the few Maryville defensive errors when a clearance attempt sliced sideways. Striker Guillermo Torrente cornered the errant pass and fired a shot which Ingleston managed to deflect, then jumped on just before a Karns pursuer could punch in the loose ball.
Torrente caused problems for the Maryville defense with his size and speed. The Karns senior had another strong opportunity early in the second half, beating a last defender then firing a shot that sailed just wide of the right post.
With the Beavers playing much of the second half one and then two men down, Maryville denied any shots on goal until 31 minutes had elapsed in the second half and already up by the final 4-0 count.
Maryville finished with a 12-3 lead in shots on goal and 26 overall shots compared to just six from Karns.
“We didn’t get frustrated,” Quinones answered, when asked about the many missed chances on set plays. “They gave us all those corners, and we tried to take the opportunity to score, but it didn’t happen most of the time.”
Senior Nathan Dulin credited Karns for defending the many corner kicks well.
“(Karns) was positioned good in the box, so it was hard to get there. When we got it, we just struggled to put it on frame,” Dulin said. “We’ve been creating a lot of chances and goals have been coming, and we’ve gotten them when we need to.”
Maryville will take on Sevier County on Thursday in the Smoky Mountain Cup at the Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg.
