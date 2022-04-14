An unblemished record has put a target on the Maryville boys soccer team’s back. However, it has not seemed to be an encumbrance.
The Rebels have emerged as one of the best teams in the area, receiving the best shot from every team they share the pitch with, but they have responded with their best effort match after match. Maryville delivered again Thursday, riding a stifling defensive effort and a hat trick from sophomore Thomas Tisdale to a 6-0 victory over Lenoir City at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
“Target or not, they better be ready because if they’re not, they’ll hear it from me,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times. “As the season builds, you begin to see things take shape. We’re having a fantastic season, but at the same time, we have not played more than one game at a time. It sounds so cliche, but we continue to harp on the fact that all they have to do is be better than their opponent that night. That’s it.
“Tonight was Lenoir City-focused and no one else because we know that each of our opponents have something that they feel pride in and that they can exploit, so we have to make sure that we’re ready at all times.”
Maryville (12-0-1, 4-0 District 4-AAA) boasts an impressive attacking presence that was put on display almost immediately.
The Rebels dominated possession in the middle and attacking third from the opening touch, eventually leading to Tisdale’s first goal in the early going.
Junior Graham Borgia added to the lead with a sliding strike in the 23rd minute. Tisdale netted his second goal with a top-shelf shot from a tough angle off the left side in the 35th minute to give Maryville a 3-0 halftime lead. Sophomore Seth Meade scored six minutes into the second half and Tisdale logged his hat trick three minutes later off an assist from Meade. Junior Hayden Stringer capped the scoring with a 56th-minute goal.
Maryville has scored 16 goals during its current three-game win streak, but the credit for that explosive offense comes from a defense that consistently wins balls high up the pitch.
“It’s a major stress relief when all 10 field players are understanding that their spacing matters even when they are away from the ball,” Bradford said. “Obviously, the guy on the ball gets the attention, and he has to be really sharp with his positioning, but even if it is not vocalized in the field, they need to understand where they should be.
“We think we do a good job of communicating that at practice and with in-game adjustments and trying to figure out what they are offering us and how to exploit them better. The team’s defensive identity transitions to our offense really well, but then our offense, if it’s not there immediately, we’ve done a fantastic job of being patient.”
Maryville now turns its attention to a road match with Farragut at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a week before what appears to be a District 4-AAA regular season championship game with Bearden.
The Rebels will worry about the latter meeting when the time comes.
“I was just telling them how proud of them we are because they came out here and showed their skill and showed their ability to play a complete game,” Bradford said. “Coach (Santiago) Correa and coach (Chris) Pickell, they have their guys ready. We knew we had to play well tonight, and with that, the idea at the end was to applaud our guys’ ability to stay focused, only play this game and not worry about anything else, knowing what looms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.