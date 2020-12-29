After his team started slowly on day one of the Maryville Christmas Classic, Maryville coach Mark Eldridge challenged the Rebels to start with a stronger push in Tuesday’s matchup against Kingston.
Maryville responded with gusto. The Rebels came out on a 15-0 run to start the late afternoon matchup, took a 26-point lead into halftime, and held off every Yellowjacket counter attack on the way to a 62-49 victory.
“We wanted to come out good since we didn’t yesterday,” Eldridge said. “We knew (Kingston) is a really good team, and some of our guys know some of theirs through AAU play, so that always gives a little more juice to get them going. We challenged our guys to be good early and I was really excited with how we came out.”
Jack Brown scored inside on the opening possession. Josh Seiler and Terrence Dorsey then pumped in the next 17 Rebel points. Seiler opened his 13-point night with two strong inside moves, and Dorsey canned two of his three 3-pointers on subsequent possessions.
The Rebel defense forced three turnovers to keep Kingston with only two shots while an and-one from Seiler put Maryville (7-4) up 15-0 just past the midway point of the first quarter.
Taking a 19-8 lead into the second period, Maryville turned up the offense while limiting the Yellowjackets to just eight points again. Late triples from Robbie Eldridge and Nick Johnson, followed by a Johnson put-back of his own missed three just before the final buzzer gave Maryville a whopping 42-16 lead at the break.
“I thought the first half was probably the best we’ve played all year,” Eldridge said. “I’m talking about intensity, defense, we shared the ball, we attacked the goal. To be up that much at half against a really good AA team, there wasn’t much that we didn’t do right.”
Both teams played with great intensity throughout the contest. Maryville forced seven first-half turnovers while committing only four. Kingston played much tighter in the second half and ended up with just 12 turnovers compared to 15 for the Rebels.
Kingston (7-2) a District 4-AA team which already has logged impressive wins over AAA teams including Oak Ridge, outscored Maryville 33-20 in the second half, utilizing a press and zone defense which slowed down the Rebel attack.
“We subbed a lot and at one point had three sophomores, a freshman and a junior in,” Eldridge said. “Teams that are good, and Kingston is, are going to make a run and they did. We did a decent enough job of holding on in a situation we hadn’t been in.”
Dorsey led all scorers with 19 points. The junior wing added five rebounds and two steals. Seilor finished with 13 points, while fellow senior Brown scored ten and added four assists.
Charlie Rice was active on the defensive boards crashing in from along the baseline and led the Rebels with six rebounds.
Kingston had a woeful shooting percentage in the first half but the outside shooting picked up after the break. Brady Luttrell scored 17, and Harper Neal added 10. Colby Raymer finished with two treys for eight points and was a constant thorn on defense against the Maryville attack with aggressive play.
Maryville finished perfect on free throws, with Brown and Seilor combining to go 9-for-9. Kingston suffered at the stripe, hitting just four of 12 attempts.
Maryville hosts Stone Memorial at 12:15 p.m. in today’s slate of games.
