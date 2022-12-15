The Maryville boys basketball team seems to have broken through, and it has its trip to Chattanooga last Friday to thank.
The Rebels may have suffered a 12-point loss to Baylor, but they got an inspiring effort from their frontcourt despite being undersized, and it translated into a week where Maryville hung 85 points on Sequoyah on Tuesday and carried that success over into a 70-54 victory over rival Alcoa on Thursday inside Campbell Gymnasium.
"Honestly, I think the Baylor game last week was the best thing for us," Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. "They had 6-foot-9, 6-foot-10 guys, and our bigs stepped up and played well. I challenged them and said, 'Why can't you play that way against smaller teams?' Tonight, they did.
"We out-rebounded (Alcoa) by a lot, and because of that, (our frontcourt's) presence opens the floor for Robbie (Eldridge), for Nick (Johnson), for (Jonathan) Woodlee, for all of our guys."
Alcoa (6-5) found itself between a rock and a hard place against Maryville (5-5).
Sophomore forward Eli Owens, playing in his third game since capping a championship season on the football field, tried his best to limit the trio of Maryville senior Matthew Clemmer and juniors Alex Akard and Lucas Garman inside, but they combined for 24 points.
The perimeter was not much kinder to the Tornadoes as Maryville senior guards Nick Johnson and Robbie Eldridge combined to hit eight 3-pointers and score 21 and 15 points, respectively.
"I thought (Maryville) executed and played with great togetherness, and we got exposed in some stuff," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. "They played confidently, and we have some guys searching for confidence or searching for their personal identity and their role.
"The bottom line is they put together a good first half. They were shooting the ball well from 3, and we got punished in the paint. You have to take care of one or the other because if you're going to get beat at the 3-point line and you're going to get beat at the rim, you're going to lose the basketball game."
Johnson drilled four of his five 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Maryville stretch a two-point lead out to a 39-30 halftime advantage. Eldridge took over after the intermission, rattling off a personal 10-0 run in the span of one minute, 47 seconds to give the Rebels a 55-35 lead midway through the third.
"We talk a lot about short-term memory," Lambert said. "If you're missing shots, you have to find a way to impact the game and fire up the next one. Nick really crashed the glass and was getting rebounds. Robbie was playing great defense, and I think that kind of got them going. Once those two see one go through the net, it can become an avalanche."
Alcoa never found a way to keep pace with reigning Daily Times Player of the Year Jahvin Carter battling a sprained ankle and an illness and a rotation that is still in a state of transition after adding five football players to the fold last week.
Freshman guard Jabriel Koko led the Tornadoes with 13 points while sophomore guard Eli Graf and Carter each scored 11.
"Jahvin is who he is, and we need him to play well to get big wins," Collins said. "He was solid tonight considering the circumstances, but we have to continue to be a great unit, not just a conglomerate of players. Offensively, we're trying to figure it out, but we're trying to figure it out against good teams. Greeneville, Fulton and Maryville are not three teams where you want to go out there and be a work in progress, but I'm excited about next week because we get to go back to the drawing board and string together a couple of practices in a row."
Alcoa will attempt to shake a three-game losing streak when it participates in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic, which starts Dec. 28, at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School.
Maryville aims to continue its recent success when it hosts Walker Valley on Tuesday.
"The problem with playing a hard schedule is you worry that the guys are going to check out if you aren't winning, but man, we've come back fired up and ready to go every day," Lambert said. "There is no light test for us right now, and that's what we need."
Alcoa girls 71, Maryville 57: The Alcoa girls basketball team left little doubt in its victory over rival Maryville, and yet the performance did not sit well the Lady Tornadoes.
"(Maryville) has some girls that don't have near the experience that our girls have, and that's probably why even though we won by 14 at Maryville, I'm disappointed," Alcoa coach David Baumann said. "I told the girls before the season that we're never going to judge how we played by the scoreboard.
"We just didn't defend very well, and if we want to accomplish some of the things we want to accomplish, we have to defend better and rebound better. Those two things are all about effort, and I just didn't think it was where it needed to be tonight."
The 57 points Alcoa (7-1) allowed was the most it has surrendered since it gave up 66 points to McMinn Central in its season opener.
A lackluster defensive effort was mitigated by a blistering first quarter in which the Lady Tornadoes tallied 26 points and hit all five of their 3-point attempts.
Senior forward Mak Bremer drained a long ball 27 seconds into the game and the fireworks continued from there. Senior guard Karli Haworth hit a 3 on Alcoa's next possession and then drained another a minute later. Bremer made her second 3 of the opening period with three minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the quarter and sophomore Kara Pitts closed the long-distance display with a 3 from the wing with 1:42 left.
"We always say that we want to play for each other," Bremer said. "It's not about the score, it's just about playing how you'd want somebody else to play for you. We were looking for the open man and trying to find those 'One more,' passes."
A 13-point advantage after the first quarter swelled to as much as 22 in the fourth, but Maryville (4-6) showed some grit, trimming the deficit down to 13 with a 1:31 left to play.
"I was proud of them because we've talked about punching people in the mouth and being the aggressor, but I really stressed this game that when we get punched in the mouth, we have to be relentless," Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. "I thought we stuck with our defensive principles. Obviously, they pulled away, but I never felt like they were up 20 even though they were."
Maryville senior forward Jada Edwards led the resilient charge with a game-high 25 points, 21 of which came after the first quarter.
"I love the fire that girl has," Clark said. "She is never going to give up, regardless of the what scoreboard says or how much time we have left."
Maryville freshman guard Zoee Harrison added 12 points, seven of which came in the opening period before Alcoa switched senior guard Macie Ridge onto her.
Ridge was just as impactful on the other end of the court, tallying a team-high 24 points for the Lady Tornadoes. Bremer added 21 points, two days after scoring 19 against Fulton.
"With our schedule, we play challenging teams for a reason, and that's to get better," Bremer said. "I didn't start as the same person I was last season. It's just a matter of getting familiar with my body because it has obviously changed since (knee) surgery (last year)."
Alcoa will attempt to stretch its winning streak to eight games when it faces Holy Trinity Academy (Fla.) to open the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.
