Maryville head coach Wes Lambert saw both the good and bad sides of his Maryville squad in its district matchup Tuesday night.
The positive quality was a fight that didn’t quit until the final buzzer sounded. The Rebels trimmed an 11-point Bearden lead with under three minutes to play down to a single score, before the Bulldogs pulled away for good. The negatives, however, were the Rebels’ complacent spirit, especially in their start to the third quarter, that led to the original deficit and a 75-68 loss inside Maryville High School.
After an emotional win at then-No. 1 William Blount over the weekend, Lambert challenged his team to step up and test their mental fortitude, but two days of lackluster practice preceded Maryville’s (14-8, 3-3 District 4-4A) second loss in its last three games.
“This team is struggling with complacency,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “We had a big game last Friday at (William) Blount. We were on a big high and I challenged them, because I didn’t know if we were there mentally yet. And this showed that we weren’t. We have a lot of areas that we need to improve and a big thing is our mentality.
“I think at the end of the day, it’s the mentality of practice and the mentality of games. We haven’t won the practice side of it yet.”
Maryville started the game on the right track and outscored Bearden (15-7, 3-3 District 4-4A) in both of the opening two quarters — 20-16 after the first and 36-32 at halftime. Matthew Clemmer totaled 10 points and six rebounds in the first period, then Nick Johnson scored seven points in the second to give him 12 at the intermission.
The Rebels then opened the second half by allowing a 10-0 Bearden run before Lambert called a timeout two minutes, 40 seconds in. The Bulldogs’ Nelson Karnowski, who finished with a team-high 15 points, made a pair of triples and accounted for eight points in the run.
“That was one of our daggers. It deflated us,” Lambert said. “I think our guys got shell-shocked a little bit and could’t get their heads back into the game. We’re athletic enough and long enough to keep fighting and make it a game like we did, but at the end of the day I just felt like it went back to how we practiced the last two days. That carries over.”
Maryville didn’t quit and nearly came back from an 11-point deficit at the 2:55 mark in the fourth. Jonathan Woodlee made two free throws to trim Bearden’s lead to 69-66, but the Rebels couldn’t complete the comeback despite Johnson’s nine fourth-quarter points; he finished with a game-best 26 points and seven 3s.
That inconsistency is why Maryville has yet to set its footing in a crowded District 4-4A race, even after an upset at William Blount. The Rebels are now tied with Bearden at 3-3, good for second behind Farragut, Hardin Valley and the Govs, who all sit together at 4-2. Maryville hosts Heritage (11-11, 0-6) Friday at 7:30.
“The problem is,” Lambert said, “and this is what happened when we lost to Farragut at home, we get a big win on the road – you may not be expected to win those games — and then you give one up at home. It cancels out. Our big win at Bearden canceled out with Farragut at home. Our big win at (William) Blount canceled out with Bearden at home. We’ve got to figure something out, or we’re going to end up middle of the pack. It’s not fun when you don’t have a guaranteed region.”
Bearden girls 71, Maryville 38: Not many teams can say they started a game against No. 1 Bearden the way the Maryville girls basketball team did.
Maryville made the dominant Bearden team uncomfortable in the first quarter while capitalizing on its offensive opportunities, taking a one-point lead into the second.
That’s when the Lady Rebels’ lack of confidence in themselves and their ability for an upset prevailed, and District 4-4A opponent Bearden pulled away.
“It all comes from the presence that we bring to the beginning of the game,” Maryville head coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “I felt like our girls were lacking a little bit in believing that we could win this game, that we had the capability to. And I think it showed on the court.”
Maryville (10-12, 2-4 District 4-4A) kept its press defense tight in the first quarter and took an 18-17 advantage into the second. Bearden forward Avery Treadwell, a Florida State commit, scored a dozen in the opening period, but the Lady Rebels limited the rest of her teammates to a combined five points.
On the offensive end of the court, Maryville used quick transition scores to find early success. Caught in the middle, Bearden (23-0, 6-0 District 4-4) allowed eight points to Jada Edwards, including a pair of 3-pointers, four to Zoee Harrison — a pair of quick layups — along with a Navy Gentry deep ball.
“We pressured the ball a little bit,” Clark said of Maryville’s first quarter. “We got some things out of transition, which I thought was good for us. We limited them to as few shots as possible, though we still gave up a few offensive boards. We limited shots and we took care of it on offense, slowed the pace down and got what we wanted out of our offensive possessions as well.”
After allowing 18 points in the first, Bearden clamped down on Maryville and gave up just 20 over the final three quarters. The Lady Rebels’ low was a four-point second, as they were outscored 24-4. Ella Lott, who tied Harrison with 10 points for the team lead, scored all four of Maryville’s points in the second — a layup and a pair of free throws.
Bearden forced six Maryville turnovers in the second and 16 for the game. The Lady Bulldogs also dominated on the glass, led by Treadwell, who finished just shy of a double-double with 20 points and eight rebounds. Ten of Treadwell’s points came on second-chance opportunities, a common factor among Maryville’s struggles.
“We gave up 14-16 second-chance points in the second quarter, which dwindles the lead that you have and that makes you have to do some different things,” Clark said. “Offensively, I thought we were in a good position to where we could pull the ball out and make them do something that they didn’t want to do. We weren’t in that position any more, so we had to get some offensive production, and that sped us up a little bit.
“They’ve got a really good 3-2 zone, and if you need to score against it, it’s going to be really difficult to do that. For us to win, we’re going to have to make them do something they don’t want to do.”
Clark doesn’t want her team to get too down on themselves for the disappointing outcome Tuesday night. Bearden, the undefeated, No. 1 team and last season’s TSSAA 4A state champion, is on a plane above anyone else in District 4-4A. Clark’s message was simply to move past dwelling on the loss before hosting another ranked district team, No. 6 Heritage (19-2, 5-1), on Friday.
“The best thing for us to do is recognize we didn’t bring the energy we needed to and the belief that we needed to have going into this game,” Clark said. “There’s nothing that we can do about it now, so resetting. The next game is more important than worrying about what we just did on the floor.”
