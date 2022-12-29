Maryville coach Wes Lambert had a message for his floor general near the end of Thursday’s game.
“I told (Jonathan) Woodlee, our point guard, ‘Hey, end of the game, you don't throw it to the big man to get fouled,’” Lambert told The Daily Times.
The teaching moment came as post Alex Akard was fouled and headed to the free throw line with just seven seconds remaining, hoping to extend the Rebels' slim two-point lead. He drained both free throws, sealing Maryville’s 72-68 win over Stone Memorial in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament boys championship.
“Alex proved me wrong,” Lambert said, “and honestly for the year, Alex is one of our better free throw shooters. Down the stretch, guys made some big plays, and most of that's free throws. I mean, it's tough with pressure on the line.”
Maryville (9-5) and Stone Memorial (12-2) had matched each other blow for blow all game, each using strong inside play, timely 3-point makes and, in the Rebels' case, free throws to keep flipping the momentum.
The Rebels finally found separation with just under three minutes remaining, as Woodlee nailed a 3-pointer to give Maryville a 64-55 advantage. The crowd roared in approval.
With Maryville leading 70-63 in the final moments, the Panthers scored two straight buckets, one a 3-pointer, before fouling Akard. The 6-foot-8 junior scored four points Thursday, but his two at the free throw line proved to be some of the most important.
The Rebels entered halftime ahead 30-29, and after a 17-point third quarter, they produced 25 in the fourth. Of those 42 second-half points, 16 came from the charity stripe; Maryville hit 20 free throws Thursday.
Matthew Clemmer led Maryville with 24 points. He made eight free throws himself and also knocked down two 3-pointers.
“Matthew is what this team needs,” Lambert said. “A calming voice, a big that can handle the ball. When things get pressured and up-tempo, we can always rely on just a kickback to Clemmer to be able to break that pressure, and he's been phenomenal.
“We knew what we were getting when he was coming, and he's not surprising us.”
Maryville also did well in surviving an onslaught from Stone Memorial's Cade Capps and Matthew Bilbrey, who totaled 27 and 24 points, respectively.
The title game win both served as revenge for the Rebels, who lost to Stone Memorial in their Nov. 15 opener, and capped an impressive tournament showing on their home floor. They defeated Lenoir City and Oak Ridge to advance to the championship.
“The best part about it going from last night to tonight is good teams make runs,” Lambert said. “That's what I said last night. Great teams respond to it. Our guys never got down, never thought it was over. They kept clawing and going, and we came out on top, which is what you want, obviously.”
As Maryville handed Stone Memorial just its second loss this season and claimed the tournament title, the Rebels’ first-year coach reveled in the evolution he’s already seen from his team.
“It's fantastic,” Lambert said. “I mean, things are starting to click with our guys, and we knew it would be a late, you know, gelling, just with adding football (players) back and just learning a new system, both offensive and defensively. To see it starting to play out the way I was hoping it would is nice, real nice.”
