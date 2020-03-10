The Maryville boys basketball team eked into the Class AAA state tournament with a comeback victory in the sectional round Monday night, and the team the Rebels will face in the first round next week had its own postseason hurdles to overcome.
Hillsboro didn’t win a district regular season or tournament title. In fact, the Burros didn’t even make it to the championship of their district tournament.
After winning the consolation game, the Burros went on the road in the first round of the regional tournament to start a four-game winning streak that landed them in the eight-team state tournament field.
Maryville (30-4) and Hillsboro (23-7) will tip off at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. local) on March 18 in the second of four quarterfinal games. The winner will face Cleveland or Whitehaven in the semifinals on March 20.
The other two semifinals pit Blackman against Mt. Juliet and Oak Ridge against Houston.
The state championship game will be played at 1 p.m. on March 21.
All games will be played at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
The teams will have more than a week off before playing their quarterfinals, and Maryville likely will use the strong defense they flashed at the end of Monday’s win over Dobyns-Bennett for momentum to carry them through the break.
Maryville has won 27 of its last 28 games. Its only loss came at home to Cleveland, which was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state at the time.
