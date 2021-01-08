KNOXVILLE — With three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Hardin Valley and Maryville were tied in a fast-pace uptempo battle.
The Maryville boys then reeled off eight consecutive points to go up at halftime and were never threatened again, pulling away in the second half for a 70-47 clipping of the Hawks in a District 4-AAA contest.
“We were willing to give up some points early, just to get more kids in and get more tempo going,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “Then we hit two or three 3s and went to a half-court man (defense) most of the rest of the game. We thought we had a nice advantage playing half court. Maybe playing uptempo early wasn’t the best thing for us tonight, but it worked out.”
After the close opening, with Hardin Valley (2-3, 1-2 District 4-AAA) forging a 25-25 tie behind two drives from Jaelyn Pannell, Maryville (10-4, 4-1) scored eight straight for a 33-25 halftime lead with a drive inside from Terrence Dorsey followed by back-to-back treys.
Josh Seiler, who led all scorers with 21 points, ignited the offensive flurry with a block which was followed by a 3-pointer from Robbie Eldridge, then his own trey after an inside miss by Hardin Valley.
Maryville exploded early in the third quarter to pad the lead, with Seiler hitting his final two 3-pointers. Charlie Rice dished off two nice assists in the salvo for buckets from Seiler and Jack Brown (14 points). Dorsey finished the quarter with an and-one 3-point play followed by a high-arcing scoop shot falling just before the buzzer to put Maryville up 52-41.
“We have so many different people who can score for us,” Seiler said. “It can be any different person on any given night, and I think that’s what makes us dangerous.”
Maryville kept up the hot shooting early in the fourth quarter. With just under three minutes remaining and the bulge grown to 65-45, Hardin Valley inserted its bench to concede the win and finish the contest.
The Hawks were led by Dale Henley, who finished with 15 points behind strong post-up moves.
“We’re going to have to work harder on doubling-down and pushing out, to make sure guys don’t get it down low,” Seiler said. “If you stop them before they get there, that’s key.”
Maryville girls 59, Hardin Valley 26: Hardin Valley had more turnovers than points and the Lady Rebels feasted on the giveaways for a 59-26 win.
Maryville (10-3, 3-2 District 4-AAA) scored the game’s first eight points while the Lady Hawks (0-7, 0-3) turned the ball over four of its 27 times before scoring on an inside putback. Taking a 20-4 lead after the first quarter, and with a tight defense led by Denae Fritz and Aaliyah Vananda each picking off four steals, coach Scott West was able to substitute early and often.
Fritz, an Iowa State signee, led all scorers with 19 points. Gracie Midkiff finished with 13 points and five assists. Vananda added eight points, with all of the primary three Lady Rebels spending more time on the bench than the floor in the second half.
Hardin Valley was limited to single-digit production in three of the four quarters, starting off with the 20-4 deficit and 39-11 at the break. The Lady Hawks scored 13 in the third behind four 3-pointers, but Maryville still widened the gap further to 56-24.
The final quarter was basically a low-scoring junior varsity scrimmage in which the younger Lady Rebels prevailed 3-2 on an early trey from Caton Harris.
Hardin Valley freshman Gracie Waite scored just seven points but had several strong bull rushes inside which the Lady Rebels had trouble preventing.
“Their freshman (Waite) did a good job getting to the rim on us,” West said. “We’ve got to get better on stopping those lanes. Overall, we’ve been pretty good defensively for the last ten games and we better carry that over because we’ve got a pretty good one coming up next.”
Maryville travels to face Farragut in a key district matchup on Tuesday.
