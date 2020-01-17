The Maryville boys basketball team ran away with a 78-54 road victory over Lenoir City on Friday night.
Joe Anderson led the Rebels with 27 points, and Terrence Dorsey Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Josh Seiler scored 16 points, and Ashton Maples had eight points and 12 rebounds.
The win was No. 12 in a row for the Rebels (16-3, 6-0 District 4-AAA). They have won all but one game during that streak by double digits.
The outlier was a 64-62 triumph over Bearden on Dec. 10. The Rebels face the Bulldogs again on Tuesday night at home.
