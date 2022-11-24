Maryville always saw the potential in Jonah Arms, but the sophomore tight end seemed content to bide his time until it was his turn to start. A foot injury that sidelined him for two weeks midway through the season changed Arms’ approach.
“A lot of sophomores kind of go the way of, ‘Well, I’m just a sophomore. I’m not going to play until next year,’” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “We felt like we got some of that from him early on, but then he got injured, and when he came back, it was like he got to taste what it was like to not be able to play. His attitude has been tremendous since he came back.”
“Those two weeks that I was out, it honestly just made me miss football,” Arms added. “I really wanted to grind and get back to the spot where I had eyes on me.”
Arms’ return coincided with senior tight end Eli Elkins suffering a season-ending knee injury, thrusting a reinvigorated Arms into a starting role.
Arms has made the most of the opportunity, providing a physical presence as a lead blocker for a Maryville team that has leaned heavily on its running backs.
Senior running back Noah Vaughn rushed for 1,301 yards and 16 touchdowns on 158 carries through eight-plus games before breaking his leg against Knoxville West on Oct. 21. Junior running back Gage LaDue has amassed 774 yards in the four games since.
“We ask that guy to do so much,” Hunt said. “He has to block down on defensive ends and tackles, and then he has to climb to a linebacker and then get in space and block a safety. At the same time, he has to catch the football. Centers, guards and tackles line up in the same spot every time, but he lines up everywhere.
“It’s a hard position to learn, especially in our offense. You have to have some intelligence to do it, and (Arms has) done a great job learning it.”
LaDue has tallied seven of Maryville’s 14 offensive touchdowns this postseason — in part because of Arms’ blocking — but Arms got the opportunity to celebrate one against Science Hill in the quarterfinals.
The Rebels lined up starting left tackle Alex Boyd in the slot and replaced him along the offensive line with Arms, who slipped through the defense unnoticed after a Sugar huddle. Senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer floated one into the end zone and Arms hauled it in — admittedly with the words “Don’t drop it,” on repeat in his head — to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive that gave Maryville a 14-7 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first half.
“It was awesome,” Arms said. “I’ve had several chances at one that were very close, but that one sealed the deal. The play is designed specifically for me, so whenever they said it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is my moment. This is going to be it.’”
“It showed that the moment is not to big for him,” Hunt added. “That was a big moment in the game, tie ballgame right before half, and he makes that catch. Even though he was open, it’s still one you have to make.”
In the matter of two months, Arms has gone from a reserve that left the coaching staff wanting more to a key member of a team that reached the state semifinals for the 23rd consecutive season despite a heavy dose of adversity.
A victory over Oakland at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CST) today will require Arms — and the rest of the Rebels — to take yet another step forward.
“(Arms has) been coachable and he’s tough,” Hunt said. “We were really excited about him, and he has improved tremendously in the last four weeks because he is getting all the reps now. Every week you turn on the film, and it’s like, ‘Dang, did you just see what Jonah Arms did?’
“It’s been fun to watch him progress, and we’re to the point now where we know he can do it. At the start of the year, if you had told me that we’d be counting on sophomores this late in the year against Oakland, I would have thought you were crazy, but not only do we count on him, we trust him. He’s earned that, and obviously we’re going to be counting on him for years to come.”
