Maryville coach Adam Sullivan drew inspiration from Rich Strike’s victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
He saw similarities between the challenge the 80-1 long shot faced as it raced from the back of the pack to the front and what awaited the Rebels after an opening-round loss to Bearden in the District 4-4A tournament.
“We just have to battle our brains out,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “I sent that video to the guys last night and said, ‘This is what we have to do in the district tournament.’
“I love these guys. It’s a battle a lot of days, but I just want to keep battling and enjoy being around each other.”
No. 3-seed Maryville’s bullpen allowed it to stay in the race Sunday with a 4-3 victory over No. 4 William Blount that ended the Governors’ season at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
The Governors (18-17) put a combined seven runners on base with less than two outs in the third, fifth and sixth innings, but the Maryville relief trio of junior right-hander Seth Elmendorf, junior left-hander Eli Hames and senior right-hander Colin Stokes only allowed one to score.
Those extinguished fires provided an opportunity for senior third baseman Justin Millsaps to hit a go-ahead RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth that lifted the Rebels (23-9-1) to a meeting with No. 6 Bearden at 4:30 p.m. today at Farragut High School.
Elmendorf was tasked with getting out of the first jam, relieving starter Daniel Hughes in the top of the third after two walks and a single loaded the bases.
Elmendorf proceeded to get William Blount shortstop Justin Bell, who hit a RBI triple in his first at-bat, to pop out to third in foul territory and then got first baseman Nate Ray to ground into a 6-4 fielder’s choice to escape unscathed.
“I wanted to get a curveball over and make (Bell) roll it over and try to get a double play,” Elmendorf said. “Not exactly to plan, but (getting that pop out) definitely relieved some stress off my shoulders, and it definitely made the game easier for me.”
Elmendorf surrendered one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out three over 2 1/3 innings before Hames took over with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fifth.
Like Elmendorf, Hames allowed the pressure to subside with a pop out, getting William Blount catcher Ethan Prats to sky one into the middle of the diamond, where it was corralled by Millsaps.
Stokes replaced Hames in the middle of an at-bat against William Blount second baseman Carter Abbott, walking him before striking out center fielder Job Matossian. The tying run did come across against Stokes on an infield single by Rohde Kirkland, but Stokes bounced back by getting senior right fielder Will Vance to ground out to third.
“We couldn’t get a big hit,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “Late in the year, our bats kind of went a little quiet and that’s what carried us early on, but credit to their pitching staff. They did a great job of switching their arms, and we never could get a rhythm.
“It doesn’t take anything away from how proud I am of my guys. This group of seniors has led and did everything I asked them to do. It’s always tough to see it come to an end, but they’re going to be successful because they are good kids who come from good families. I look forward to keeping up with them the rest of their lives.”
Maryville is not quite ready to start thinking about what comes after baseball season, but it will have to earn its revenge against the team that put it on the brink of elimination in the first place if it wants to continue its race toward the front.
“I hope they want to go back and beat those guys,” Sullivan said. “We beat them three times (in the regular season) and then lost to them. Bearden said they wanted us in that game yesterday, and they turned out to be right.
“We just have to go back and see what happens tomorrow. My money is my guys.”
