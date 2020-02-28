There is no such thing as a hangover from a loss when a team is as talented and as confident as the Maryville Lady Rebels.
Maryville got its regional tournament run started on Friday night by scoring the first 19 points and finished with a breezy 76-50 victory over visiting No. 3 seed Clinton to erase any concern there may have been following a loss to Bearden in the district tournament title game earlier this week.
The No. 2 Lady Rebels (27-4) advance to face District 3 top-seed Oak Ridge in the Region 2-AAA semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Bearden High School. The second game of the semifinal doubleheader pits District 4-AAA No. 1 Bearden against No. 3 Farragut, which upset 3-AAA No. 2 seed Powell.
Maryville may meet Bearden again next week, but that will be far from its focus on Monday – just like the last meeting against Bearden was not its focus on Friday. Ice-cold shooting haunted Maryville in the district final, but there were no signs of that against Clinton (18-16).
The Lady Rebels used a full-court press to create easy transition buckets and added a few 3-pointers to build a 19-0 lead in the first five minutes. There was no drama after that, but the Lady Rebels kept their feet on the accelerator to speed away with the victory.
“When we started today I told them you’re guaranteed 32 minutes,” coach Scott West said. “That’s all you have left. Now you’re guaranteed 32 more minutes. I thought we took advantage of those 32 minutes and played really well. The girls were locked in and focused.”
Aaliyah Vananda was the biggest spark in the first quarter and finished a team-high 16 points. She also had four rebounds and three steals. Denae Fritz had another great all-around game with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Jazz Ervin (12 points) and Grayson Patterson (10 points) also scored in double figures, while Katie Cunningham had six points, five rebounds and three assists.
Monday’s game against Oak Ridge will be a rematch of last year’s regional championship game won by Oak Ridge on a last-second 3-pointer by Jada Guinn.
By advancing to the regional final, Maryville still had a spot in the sectional round but losing meant traveling to Science Hill rather than hosting the game on its home court. The shock of losing such a big game in dramatic fashion didn’t help either.
The Lady Rebels have not forgotten that feeling, but Cunningham said nothing positive can be gained by emphasizing something that happened a year ago that has no bearing on what will happen Monday night.
“We have different teams,” she said. “It’s still there, but it’s different. We’re going in with a clean slate and new things to think about so it’s a little bit different going in with a different mindset.”
Monday’s rematch has all the makings of one of the greatest matchups East Tennessee has seen this season, which West said has a lot to do with the tradition of the programs.
“You have two really battle-tested teams,” he said. “We know we have our hands full Monday night. We know they’re going to defend us and give us everything, and we’re going to give them everything.
“I expect a really solid game, a competitive game. We’re excited just to have the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.