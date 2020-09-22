Every District 3-AAA volleyball coach lauds the league’s parity, noting the result of any match is up in the air.
Maryville proved to be the exception.
The Lady Rebels, who clinched the regular-season district title after beating William Blount in straight sets Thursday, capped an undefeated run through one of the state’s toughest groupings with a 25-7, 25-5, 25-12 victory over Lenoir City on Tuesday.
“I really feel that the other team that is going to come out of our district has a good chance of making state,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “That’s how competitive we are, and I feel like on any given night the top five teams could beat each other.”
Maryville (17-4, 6-0 District 3-AAA) was dominant in its final district meeting of the season, rattling off runs of at least eight points in a row in each set.
Eight unanswered points with junior Kylie Hopkins serving in the first set pegged the Lady Rebels to a 21-5 lead in the opening set. Lenoir City scored the first point of the second, but Maryville responded with nine in a row to give itself plenty of cushion, and another 8-point run later in the set put it away.
The Lady Rebels played around with some different lineups in the final set, allowing the Lady Panthers to hang around until Maryville scored 11 straight to widen a 9-7 advantage to 20-7.
Those runs showcased just how much the Lady Rebels have matured in the months over the past two months, evolving from a team with potential into a legitimate state championship contender.
“We’re really young, and our younger players have really developed,” Hames said. “I think having new kids on the team and the dynamics of that (took some time), but they have gotten used to each other.
“This is a good team. They get along well and they’re a lot of fun.”
Maryville’s freshmen, sophomores and juniors are both the present and the future of the program, but the seniors were the focal point in their final home match.
Annabelle Jones logged four kills and two digs while Yuya Fujinaka tallied four aces and two digs.
“It was especially fun to have Yuya out there, too, because we’ve played together since freshman year,” Jones said. “It is a competitive team, so coming into this season I knew I probably wouldn’t play as much as I wanted to, but it has still been a lot of fun.”
“They’ve been awesome because they knew from the beginning that their role was going to be limited in terms of being on the court, but they have been great teammates,” Hames added. “When they get in, they always to their best and they never have a bad attitude.”
Hopkins and freshmen Amanda Mack paced the Lady Rebels with nine kills, and neither committed a hitting error. Sophomore setter Liv Gravett recorded a game-high 22 assists.
The last two teams to go undefeated in the district reached the state tournament (Heritage in 2018 and Hardin Valley in 2017). Maryville wants to have its season end in Murfreesboro as well, but it will have to put its regular-season success behind it and go through the gauntlet once again to get there.
“It doesn’t really matter what we’ve done up to this point,” Hames said, “For us, it’s always been about being good in October, and I feel like we’re at the point where our best volleyball will be in October.”
