Maryville Christian entered the season with the goal of winning the National Association of Christian Athletes Division III national championship, but in the early stages of the season, that objective seemed farther away than ever.
The Eagles stacked their schedule with opponents from bigger schools, including eight games against TSSAA Class 3A teams and two against Class 4A foes, and they suffered four losses in their first eight games.
Maryville Christian eventually adjusted to the steep competition and was strengthened by it, using those experiences to realize its longstanding dream.
The Eagles knocked off Huntsville (Ala.), 7-2, on Wednesday in the opening round of the NACA tournament and reached the final by downing Kingsport, 4-0, on Thursday. Maryville Christian left little doubt in completing its championship quest, cruising past ECCHO (Texas) in a 12-1 run-rule victory on Friday in East Ridge.
“We didn’t start out the hottest, but we got hot at the right time,” Maryville Christian co-baseball coach Andrew Sylvester told The Daily Times. “I think we all believed halfway through the season when we were stacking up wins and limiting losses that we had a real shot at it.
“It’s exciting because we’ve worked really hard for this. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a dream for this team for several years now, and we’re all just excited that we accomplished the goal that we set out to accomplish for so long.”
Maryville Christian (27-10) took advantage of five ECCHO errors in the championship game and also delivered some timely hits of its own. Max Hoschette went 4-for-4 with a RBI and four runs scored while Jackson DeBusk clubbed two doubles and tallied three RBIs. Caleb Adams also recorded three RBIs.
The offensive outburst concluded a three-game run in which the Eagles scored 23 runs on 25 hits.
“We saw a lot of good pitching this year, and we saw three good arms in our national tournament,” Sylvester said. “I think playing the bigger schools that we played and the competition that we played really helped us in this tournament because the guy we saw in the championship (Brandon Palmer) was just like several other guys we had seen from those teams.
“(Palmer) was a big righty who threw hard and had good offspeed, but we had seen that three or four times. We got fired up, and they started in the beginning and stayed hot the whole game.”
Tyler Davis was the beneficiary of the overwhelming run support, even though he did not need it. Davis allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.
“He was big in the championship game, but he was also big in the first game because he was able to limit himself to 24 pitches in two innings, which allowed us to save him for the championship game,” Sylvester said. “He had a great performance. We told him, ‘Hey, we need you to go deep in this game,’ and he came out throwing strikes. He limited his pitch count and stayed dominant for the entire thing.”
The championship is a culmination of the program’s growth as Maryville Christian failed to finish over .500 in any of the past three seasons. Five seniors endured those difficult campaigns only to reach the apex in the final game of their prep career.
Now it is on the returning group of players to maintain the program’s momentum and remain on top.
“I think our reserve guys are hungry,” Sylvester said. “They saw what we can do, they saw what we have coming back and they want to experience it again, but this time, they want to do it themselves. I think the goal is going to be to repeat, and that’s easy to say, but I think that’s what we want to do because I’ve told them that every single year we want to be competitive.”
