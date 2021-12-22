The plan worked.
Maryville Christian’s purpose in competing in the Heritage Christmas Tournament was to get on a roll heading into the season’s second half. The cheers and joy coming from their bench following the Eagles’ 51-44 win over Elizabethton on Wednesday proved that goal was accomplished.
“This is the reason we do stuff like this,” Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “It’s so we can create momentum.”
The Eagles (8-5) were so ecstatic to win because they had to earn it all game. They trailed, 12-4, at the end of the first quarter, but scored 14 of their 18 first-half points in the second period to trail by six at halftime.
Thanks to a third-quarter rally fed by long-distance shooting, Maryville Christian took a 34-32 lead into the final quarter.
Though the Cyclones eventually tied the score at 44, a layup by Ryan Hudson, then a crucial rebound on an Elizabethton (6-3) air-ball, put the Eagles in prime position.
Making it even better was that Maryville Christian’s Drew Napier was fouled on the rebound, and the officials whistled Elizabethton for a technical foul, allowing the Eagles to shoot four consecutive free throws and hit three of those.
“Just trust in one another and resiliency was what won this game more than anything,” Turbyfill said.
Hudson, who led Maryville Christian with 17 points, paced its third-quarter 3-point barrage, hitting three in the period.
“We definitely have the potential to get hot,” Turbyfill said. “We’ve got probably three or four really good 3-point shooters, so even though the game wasn’t high-scoring, we were able to shoot a high percentage from three.
“We wanted to look to get the ball inside and we asserted a presence inside early. We told our guards, ‘Just be ready for the blast. It’s coming to you.’”
The Lady Eagles have been a strong defensive team, but in working to perfect their offense, they’ve made strides in both areas. Though it may not have shown in Maryville Christian’s 62-29 loss to Covington on Wednesday in its final game of the Heritage Christmas Tournament, that fact was still apparent to coach Stephen Hudson.
“If you look at our season as a whole, compared to last season, we’re averaging 10 more points than last year and we’re actually holding opponents to 10 points less than we were last year,” Hudson said.
“Our confidence on offense has improved. Our defense has actually improved with us concentrating on offense, so that’s kind of a bonus. We still have a lot of work to do, as you can see from today, but I think we’re drastically improved from last year.”
Covington (8-6) took a 25-17 lead over MCS (9-4) by half. The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Eagles, 22-7, in the third quarter on the way to the blowout win.
Naomi Atchley led the Lady Eagles with 13 points.
“We gave hustle and effort in all of our games,” Hudson said. “I think it maybe lacked a little bit yesterday in the first half, but I would say out of six halves, we gave it in five of them. I’m very pleased with the girls’ effort, how they worked through injuries. Very physical games for us and I thought they battled well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.