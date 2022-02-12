Fans denied the usual full-game pleasure of watching one of the best and most entertaining point guards in Blount County were compensated by a satisfying look at the promising future for Maryville Christian School on Saturday evening.
Picking up two quick fouls and then allowed the luxury of watching most of the runaway second half from the bench, senior guard Ryan Hudson still finished only two missed layups by teammates away from a double-double as the Eagles annihilated Apostolic Christian to take the “Battle for Blount County” with a commanding 86-30 win in the MCS gymnasium.
Hudson scored seven of his game-high 11 points and passed for four of his eight assists during limited action as the Eagles soared ahead with a 30-6 first quarter barrage.
Sitting most of the second and fourth quarters, Hudson and the other starters, mostly seniors, saw underclassmen showcase why coach Brian Turbyfill will recover from the imminent loss of fourth-year players including Hudson, Ryan English, Josh Goins, Jamey Wright and Braden Gaddis.
“(The bench) gets pushed by the first group every day in practice,” Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “We know they are ready when their time comes. We’re going to be replacing a lot of players after this year but we’re really excited about the next group of guys coming up, because we know they’ve been more than prepared.”
The impressive performances by the young players included freshman Isaac Fritts (9 points, 7 rebounds) and sophomore Caleb Brown (6 points). Entering the contest midway through the second quarter, Brown canned a quick trey on his first touch and scored minutes later on an and-one off an assist from fellow sophomore Preston Damron.
Continuing the onslaught against the Flames that the starters began, the reserves kept the Eagles up 51-14 entering halftime.
Hudson picked up two quick assists, one leading to a crowd-pleasing dunk from English, then traded a further pair of assists and scores with English before the seniors bowed out for the night. Reserves kept up the pace and the Eagles entered the final frame with the mercy rule invoked on a 75-26 lead.
“We told the players to attack the rim, don’t settle,” Turbyfill said. “We wanted to make sure that they spaced the floor, got downhill, shared the basketball and took great looks. We know that if we move the ball, we’ll get great looks.”
Junior Drew Napier hit eight first-quarter points and finished with 10 points, as did English and junior Grant Johnston. Goins and Fritts each added nine points.
Johnston led rebounders with eight boards, while Hudson and Fritts each accounted for seven. Apostolic Christian was led by Michael Patterson with 10 points and Landry Presson with nine points.
Apostolic Christian was without its usual coaches, with middle school coach A.J. Bennett filling in for staff which had prior commitments.
Both teams next face the Knoxville Ambassadors. Maryville Christian holds Senior Night in its matchup on Monday, Feb. 14, and Apostolic Christian hosts the traveling squad on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Maryville Christian Lady Eagles 43, Maryville Apostolic Lady Flames 27: It was billed as the “Battle for Blount County” but a 13-0 run to start the game by Maryville Christian quickly turned whatever flame Apostolic Christian had into a flicker.
The Lady Eagles couldn’t sustain the same overwhelming dominance over the rest of the contest but did more than enough to extinguish the Flames by a count of 43-27 to claim the unofficial crown of the best private school team in Blount County.
Maryville Christian (15-8) flew out to a 21-2 lead after one quarter behind balanced scoring from its starting five. Kaybrie Patterson posted all six of her game total in the first round, while game-high leader Haley Brown hit for five of her 9-point total. Maya Barnhill (5 points) and Jesse Cooper (6 points) both canned treys to help rush out to the early lead.
Substituting heavily through the rest of the game, the Lady Eagles kept the large margin despite weak 3-point shooting (3-for-27) by feasting on Apostolic Christian turnovers.
The Lady Flames finished 26 possessions suffering takeaways, including 10 turnovers in the disastrous first-quarter start.
Maryville Christian subbed in a new unit after the large first quarter lead and continued outpacing the visitors behind Ashley Hodges, who scored all eight of her points in the second period. Maryville Christian took a 34-12 lead into halftime.
“We always have good effort from Mattie Hammonds and Haley Brown,” Maryville Christian coach Stephen Hudson said. “Tonight, it was also a good night for the bench also. Energy and defensive-wise, it was a good effort overall.”
With the Lady Eagles up 34-12, neither team could buy buckets in the third quarter, which finished with just three points added by each squad. Maryville Christian was 0-for-10 on 3-point attempts and Apostolic added seven more turnovers.
Apostolic Christian whittled the 37-15 lead further in the final frame but leading scorer Maysa Murphy (6 points) fouled out early and Maryville Christian was never threatened despite being outscored by six, finishing with the 43-27 margin.
Apostolic Christian played without any of its regular coaching staff due to other commitments. Middle school coach A.J. Bennett filled in but admitted he was mostly an onlooker.
“(Flames players) kept fighting,” Bennett said. “Last time we played them, it was a far larger margin of victory (66-24). They did fight and the score bore that out versus the first time they played (Maryville Christian).
Maryville Christian has senior night Monday Feb. 14 against the Knoxville Ambassadors. Apostolic Christian hosts the Ambassadors on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
