Maryville Christian could not have asked for a better start to a grueling stretch of basketball that it believed would show how far the program had come.
The Eagles kicked off a string of six games in seven days with a victory over First Baptist Academy on Dec. 17 and then added a pair of wins over Class AAA foes William Blount and David Crockett the next two days.
Maryville Christian hoped it could replicate that success in the Heritage Christmas Classic, but it could not. It blew second-half leads against Heritage and Seymour on Monday and Tuesday, respectfully, before suffering a 66-38 loss to Elizabethton on Wednesday at Heritage Middle School.
“We’re definitely disappointed,” Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “We feel like we should have won the Heritage and Seymour games because we felt like we were the better team, but we shot ourselves in the foot. Maybe we just got a little comfortable and didn’t have a sharp attention to detail in certain areas that got us those wins.”
Elizabethton was named the winner of the Heritage Christmas Classic after sweeping Heritage, Seymour and Maryville Christian. Jake Roberts, who scored a game-high 23 points against Maryville Christian (7-6), was named the tournament MVP.
It was apparent that the Fighting Cyclones would hoist the trophy a few minutes into their meeting with the Eagles, rattling off a 16-1 run to jumpstart what would be a 27-point first quarter. Elizabethton fueled its early offensive outburst with a full-court press that forced a bevy of turnovers, and when it was not getting easy looks in transition it was hitting 3s in its half-court offense.
“We just didn’t handle the pressure that well,” Turbyfill said. “That’s a tough formula to go against when we’re playing our sixth game in seven days. We were tired and gassed. There were moments when we handled it well, but overall, when they press that long there are going to be turnovers and they converted on those turnovers.”
Maryville Christian prevented Elizabethton from scoring more than 14 points in any of the final three periods, but the early deficit was too much to overcome, especially for a team that did not have much left in the tank prior to tip-off.
Junior forward Ryan English was the lone Eagles scorer to finish in double figures, tallying 10 points.
The Eagles will get a well-deserved break for the holidays after a series of basketball that featured all-time highs and some disappointing lows. They host Jellico in their return to the court on Jan. 4.
“I told them that for next five or six days I want them to be kids — don’t watch basketball, don’t play basketball, just go hang out and spend time with your family and friends,” Turbyfill said. “You only get to be a high schooler once, and there’s nothing like it after that. I don’t want them to get so caught up in this that they forget they’re still kids.
“I think everybody can regroup mentally, physically and be ready to hit it when get it back started in January.”
