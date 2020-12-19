Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill didn’t chew out his team at halftime after its less-than-stellar performance in the first two quarters of Saturday’s game against David Crockett.
In fact, Turbyfill did quite the opposite.
“We were being too hard on ourselves,” Turbyfill said. “It was only a nine-point game at halftime. I just emphasized to them, ‘Just calm down. Relax.’”
That advice turned out to be relevant down the stretch when, in the final 10 seconds, Ryan English had the opportunity to give Maryville Christian its first lead from the foul line. English had missed seven of his eight free throw attempts up to that point. But — with the game on the line — he sank both shots to put the Eagles ahead by one.
They never relinquished that lead en route to a 59-55 victory over David Crockett in the Second Harvest Food Drive Holiday Classic at William Blount.
“I was frustrated, but also I couldn’t think about it too long because I couldn’t let it get to me,” English said of his free throw shooting struggles in the first three quarters. “I get frustrated and I get down on myself, and that’s when I start shooting myself in the foot, which is what coach talked about at halftime.”
It’s the Eagles’ second big win in two days after defeating William Blount for the first time in program history the night before.
English led Maryville Christian (7-3) with 19 points while Jamey Wright (14 points) and Ryan Hudson (11) joined him in double figures for the Eagles.
“We had a really good win last night, and I knew that there was a chance we were going to come out a little sluggish,” Turbyfill said. “If we would just check back in, execute, quit getting hit in the mouth and take the fight to them, we felt that we would be alright.”
The Eagles couldn’t string together enough defensive stops in the first half to take control of the game. Hudson gave them a spark late in the first quarter with a 3-pointer that cut David Crockett’s lead to 8-7 entering the second, but the Pioneers outscored Maryville Christian 22-14 that frame for a 30-21 halftime advantage.
Turbyfill’s halftime speech didn’t appear effective at first. David Crockett widened its lead to 13 points two minutes into the third quarter before the Eagles found their groove.
Wright kicked off a six-point run for Maryville Christian with a steal that he took in for a layup, cutting the deficit to 36-27. Hudson took a charge on the Pioneers’ ensuing possession, firing up his teammates on the bench and giving the Eagles a spark that appeared to stick with them for the remainder of the game.
“When you take a change, that’s gaining a possession and taking one away from them,” Turbyfill said. “We preach about that all the time. That’s where you start if you need to make a run — on the defensive end of the floor.”
Maryville Christian narrowed the gap to 55-51 with 47 seconds left. David Crockett appeared to be in good position to run out the clock, but a missed pair of free throws by the Pioneers gave the Eagles back the ball. Wright capitalized by banking in a deep 3-pointer to make it a one-point game with 20 seconds remaining.
A Maryville Christian steal followed by a David Crockett foul sent English to the free-throw line, where he put the Eagles ahead 56-55 with 9.8 seconds left.
Maryville Christian sealed the win when Gus Westerfield punched the ball out of David Crockett’s possession, and AJ Cable swooped in to grab it for the steal. The Eagles rounded out the scoring with three free throws.
“That was kind of the nail in the coffin,” Turbyfill said of David Crockett’s turnover. “Our high school has about 85 kids in it. We’re competing against schools that have thousands. That speaks to these kids’ hard work. They deserve all the credit.”
Next up for Maryville Christian is Heritage, Seymour and Elizabethton next week in Heritage’s Christmas tournament.
English said he’s looking forward to surprising a few more opponents that might underestimate the Eagles.
“A lot of teams come in here and think, ‘Oh they’re just another small Christian school — we get to just schedule them and beat them up to boost our confidence,’” English said. “That’s not what happens.”
