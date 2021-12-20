Mattie Hammonds grabbed an offensive rebound and followed it up with a layup to put the Maryville Christian girls basketball team ahead in the final seconds of the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles never looked back, relying on a suffocating defensive performance that allowed that slight lead to swell en route to a 59-46 victory over Knoxville West on Monday to open the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
“We concentrate on pressure everywhere we go,” Maryville Christian coach Stephen Hudson told The Daily Times. “Sometimes it works in our favor and sometimes it doesn’t. Thankfully, we got them in positions where we could fluster them a little bit. I think that was the key, putting pressure on the ball every time we could.”
Maryville Christian (9-2) limited West (0-10) to two points through the duration of the second quarter and the first two minutes, 46 seconds of the third period. The Lady Eagles scored 19 unanswered points during that span to grab a 33-14 lead.
Kaybrie Patterson hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and went on to score eight of her 13 points in the period. Naomi Atchley tallied a game high-tying 15 points for Maryville Christian, and Hammonds joined Atchley and Patterson in double figures with 11 points.
“They (West) definitely have athletes, but thankfully I think our basketball IQ is a little bit better,” Hudson said. “That run was a sight for sore eyes because sometimes we have issues starting games, but today we didn’t have that problem.”
Maryville Christian faces tournament host Heritage for a spot in the championship game at 1 p.m. today, and does so fresh off a necessary lesson.
The Lady Eagles led by as many as 20 points in the second half but allowed the Lady Rebels to pull within 10 four different times in the fourth quarter.
“It’s definitely growing pains,” Hudson said. “We have them pretty much every game, and I think it’s a better coaching job that I need to do, but it is also all learning experiences. I think it shows them that we can’t do this and we can’t do this. You learn from your mistakes more than anything else, and that’s what we emphasize all the time.
“Hopefully the lack of intensity towards the end of the game will help us learn that we can’t do that, especially against who we play tomorrow.”
He felt like his team lacked focus in warmups, and even as the Eagles dominated the Bobcats in the paint throughout the opening period, something seemed off.
It showed in the second half as Knox Central turned a seven-point halftime deficit into a double-digit advantage in the fourth quarter before having to stave off a Maryville Christian rally over the final minute, 49 seconds.
“We just weren’t ready to go,” Turbyfill said. “Yeah, we had a 12-point lead at one point, but we still weren’t happy with how we were playing. We know that we’re a lot better than that, and it carried over into the second half. We just expected it to be handed to us rather than going out and taking it.”
The wheels fell off shortly after Braden Gaddis split a pair of free throws to give Maryville Christian (6-5) a 39-33 lead with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles were in the bonus but could not take advantage, scoring six points over the next 9:20 — a stretch that included 3-of-6 free throws going in and a Jamey Wright 3-pointer — to allow the Bobcats to snag a 58-45 lead.
“They played physical, and we let them play physical against us and didn’t play physical back,” Turbyfill said. “We’d get bumped and look for calls to be made instead of playing through it. Instead of getting to free-throw line, we settled from outside, we didn’t take good shots and we shied away from contact.
“We should have been at the free-throw line the entire fourth quarter, but we weren’t aggressive like we needed to be to make that happen.”
Ryan Hudson, who scored a team-high 18 points, hit a layup through contact with eight seconds remaining and missed the subsequent free throw on purpose. Ryan English corralled the offensive rebound and dished to a wide-open Wright, who buried a 3 to make it 64-62 with five seconds left, but Central’s Nick Ellis sank both free throws on the other end to dash the comeback attempt.
Maryville Christian will get an opportunity to get back on track when it faces Grace Christian — Knoxville at 2:30 p.m. today.
”We have a new opportunity tomorrow,” Turbyfill said. “We’re going to be starting a different group tomorrow completely, so hopefully the guys that start for us can bring that energy. The bench better bring that energy as well.
”If they play well and execute the three things that we expect, which are attitude, energy and effort, then they’ll stay in. We’ll see how they respond to it.”
