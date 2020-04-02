Building new athletic programs isn’t new for Brian Turbyfill.
The Maryville Christian boys basketball coach has been helping do so since high school. During his last two years at Concord Christian in Farragut, Turbyfill was the quarterback and team captain for the football team in its first seasons as a program.
Now, he plans to continue expanding opportunities for athletes — this time as Maryville Christian’s new athletic director.
“We faced a lot of challenges and adversity just being a first-year program, but I felt like it really helped shape me as a person,” Turbyfill said. “Experiencing that first-hand played a really big role in molding my mindset for building the future for athletic teams at Maryville Christian.”
Turbyfill, 22, is taking over for Ben Pottorff, who spent two years at the helm of Maryville Christian athletics. Turbyfill will continue coaching basketball.
Also a former four-year varsity basketball player at Concord Christian, Turbyfill is no stranger to Maryville Christian. He began working for the school three years ago, the first two of which he spent as the middle school boys JV coach and high school boys assistant coach for basketball.
He took over the Eagles’ high school program ahead of last season, which whey concluded by winning their first title in the NACA National Invitational Tournament in Dayton.
All the while, Turbyfill has been studying recreation and sports management. He spent two years at Pellissippi State, and he is slated to graduate from the University of Tennessee this spring.
“If you show them that effort and passion, it helps gain trust with your players,” Turbyfill said. “Then, they are able to play with that same energy and passion knowing you put in just as much as a coach.”
Turbyfill said Maryville Christian’s high school teams are young across the board, setting the stage for exciting years ahead. Plans are also in the works to add more programs.
Maryville Christian added high school tennis this spring, and Turbyfill also hopes to introduce high school softball and golf as well as middle school baseball in the near future.
“Working with the kids and creating relationships with other coaches — it’s just a dream job,” Turbyfill said. “I’m just so grateful I’ve been blessed with several people who have invested so much effort and energy into helping me to get to this point.”
Among those mentors Turbyfill credits is Justin Wakefield, who coached Turbyfill in basketball at Concord Christian before coaching with him for a season at Maryville Christian. Wakefield was head coach of the high school squad while Turbyfill served under him as an assistant his first year with the school.
Now an assistant coach at Farragut, Wakefield called Turbyfill’s feel for the game “unbelievable.”
“He always saw things that just nobody else saw, and he always held kids to the highest standard,” Wakefield said. “He’s just really good about getting the best out of his kids.”
Turbyfill got his feet wet with the administrative side of sports when he interned under Pottorff as part of one of his UT classes. A pastor for 20 years, Pottorff recommended Turbyfill for the job after stepping down get back into ministry.
Pottorff called Turbyfill “a fresh spirit and fresh mind.”
“He’s young. He’s got a lot of energy and ideas,” Pottorff said. “As long as he continues to stay strong in that and continues to get the right people on board, he’s going to be able to do some amazing things at MCS.”
