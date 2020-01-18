Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill knew it was going to take time for his boys basketball team to develop chemistry.
The Eagles graduated four key players from last season, leaving a roster of mostly underclassmen for Turbyfill in his first season at the helm of the program.
Seventeen games into the season, things finally seem to be clicking for Maryville Christian. The Eagles appeared in sync and in control Saturday against Tennessee Christian en route to a 62-45 victory in a Tennessee Athletic Private School Association matchup.
“We knew this year was going to be more of a challenge than it was in the past,” Turbyfill said. “Getting this win today was a big step forward.”
The Eagles (6-11, 3-1) are looking to win their third consecutive TAPSA title — a feat that seems more than attainable after downing one of the top teams in the conference. Turbyfill expected a close game against Tennessee Christian. The Hawks defeated Apostolic Christian — a team that handed Maryville Christian its only conference loss.
“The first time we played Apostolic Christian, we just didn’t play well at all,” Turbyfill said. “We pushed the ball up and down the floor, and that just wasn’t our style of play.”
A sophomore, Ryan English led the Eagles past Tennessee Christian with 21 points. English said playing with composure has been the difference maker for the Eagles. It was something they lacked when big leads began slipping away, and that lack of poise cost them a handful of games.
“At the beginning of the year, our team chemistry wasn’t very good,” English said. “Previously, we would just freak out and we’d get upset and we wouldn’t make any adjustments (when games weren’t going our way). We adjusted better this game.”
Tennessee Christian tested the Eagles on that front. Maryville Christian entered halftime ahead 37-22 before the Hawks gave them a bit of a scare. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Tennessee Christian had cut the deficit to six points.
“We’re a pretty young team with some pretty young guards, so we go through phases where we just kind of check out mentally,” Turbyfill said. “But I was really proud of the way they were able to respond because that’s something that has changed in the second half of the year.”
Maryville Christian held Tennessee Christian to five fourth-quarter points while putting up 15. English capped the scoring from the field after Ryan Hudson drove down the court, spinning out of coverage before feeding him under the basket. English banked in the shot with a minute left.
“Our goal was to hit them in the mouth early, which we did,” said junior William English — Ryan’s brother. “I know we haven’t reached our maximum potential yet. I can’t wait to see what it’s going to look like.”
Maryville Christian shot 57% en route to its third conference win.
“I’m very happy with where we are,” Evans said. “In the past, when we’ve played big teams above our conference — above our weight — we really struggled with confidence and wanting to play. I think we’re past that.”
The Lady Eagles (5-9, 3-0) have good reason to feel confident now. Tennessee Christian is typically their toughest foe in the conference. Last season, Maryville Christian won the TAPSA regular season championship and finished fourth at a postseason tournament. That success followed a slump that lasted half a decade in which Evans said the Lady Eagles struggled.
“The last two years, we’ve climbed back up and become a program again,” Evans said. “We’ve got girls who want to play basketball. I’ve got gym rats. That’s made a big difference.”
The Lady Eagles are looking to continue taking the program in a positive direction. They enjoy a balance of experience and young talent. Of the six seniors, Kenlee Likos has taken on a leadership role. She has been with the program all four years and has seen it grow the last two seasons — something she attributes to hard work as well as talented newcomers such as freshman Naomi Atchley and sophomore Jessie Cooper.
“Having them come up has boosted our confidence as a whole and makes us want to work hard,” Likos said. “These girls — I love them all. … It’s not like you have to be on top of anyone. Everyone listens.”
Likos scored 15 points against Tennessee Christian while Mattie Hammonds led the Lady Eagles with 16. Also a sophomore, Hammonds was 6 for 6 from the field with four 3-pointers. Maryville Christian will return to action Thursday at Apostolic Christian in another conference matchup.
“The scrappiness — the getting on the court diving for balls is finally there,” Evans said. “That tells me as a coach they’re hungry for a win.”
