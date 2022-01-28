Haley Brown had a hand in making Maryville Christian School athletics history three years ago.
On Friday inside the MCS gymnasium, she made even more.
The senior standout helped the Lady Lions start up a girls soccer program as a sophomore in 2019 and served as a team captain all three years before earning a scholarship to continue her career at the collegiate level at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. With her signing Friday, she became the first player in the team’s short history to ink with a college program.
“For me, I always loved to play soccer,” Brown told The Daily Times. “It was really hard for me to go from middle school to high school and there not be a girls team. So my best friends and I decided that we wanted to play and got a bunch of our friends and some other girls to try and play and have fun and just better ourselves.”
Jackson Bailey, then an assistant coach on the MCS boys team, took over as the new girls team’s head coach and it didn’t take long for him to see the impact Brown would make with her talent, which helped the Lady Lions prove themselves on the pitch against much larger schools and established programs in the area.
In its inaugural season, MCS pulled off a winning campaign, laying the foundation for future teams.
“The truth is, being such a small school, we’ve been able to compete with much larger schools,” Bailey said. “(Brown) has been able to compete at the highest level at a smaller school. Really, her stats would be much higher but we’ve moved her all over the field because she can do that.
“She’s a really impressive athlete and she’s going to do really well. It means a lot to us to be able to send somebody to college to play ball.”
It wasn’t just Brown’s durability that led to on field success for the Lady Lions. According to Bailey, the leadership role that she adopted from the start counted for just as much the past three seasons.
“(Brown) has been a really good leader,” Bailey said. “(She) brings pretty much anything you can think of to the team. If you ask her to do it, it gets done. She’s just a leader wherever she goes. And she knows how to follow when someone else is in that position because great leaders know how to follow when it’s time to do that. She just has a really good sense to lead in whatever position she’s in.”
For Brown, it comes naturally. Now, she’ll have the opportunity to bring that type of leadership to Bryan College.
Brown’s decision to sign with the NAIA program was made upon a visit to the campus when she met with Lady Lions’ head coach Jayson Davidson, his staff and the rest of the team.
That meeting, paired with what the school offered from an academic standpoint, was enough for Brown to make Bryan College home for the next four years.
“Just for me, it started with just meeting the coach,” Brown said.
“I got to meet the team and I just fell in love with the environment there and their academics and athletics. It’s just where I want to be.”
With her future plans solidified with Friday’s signing in front of family, coaches, teammates and much of the MCS student body, Brown put on display for others what years of hard work can lead to. She hopes that’s the stamp she leaves on her school.
“It’s really, really exciting (to be the first MCS girls soccer player to sign with a college),” Brown said. “I hope it encourages all these girls coming after me not to give up because there’s an opportunity out there for them to take.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.