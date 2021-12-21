Ryan English looked towards the Maryville Christian bench in befuddlement.
After scoring the Eagles’ first points of the first quarter midway through the period against Grace Christian Academy on Tuesday, the senior forward wasn’t sure why his head coach, Brian Turbyfill, immediately called for a timeout while his Maryville Christian team was trying to get on a roll after a slow start.
The reason became clear to English a few moments later when it was announced that the basket helped him reach the 1,000 career points mark.
“I’m glad I hit (1,000 points),” English told The Daily Times. “I didn’t even know. They called timeout and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m glad I hit it and it was certainly a lot of fun. But I couldn’t really think about it (then) because we had to play the game.”
Understandably, English had other things on his mind. The Eagles were trailing 9-2 at that point after going scoreless for the first four minutes but English was instrumental in Maryville Christian’s comeback efforts as they took a late second-half lead to beat the Rams, 46-45, in the second day of the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
Regardless, Turbyfill wanted to make sure English got the recognition he deserved, especially with what he has put into the program over the last four seasons.
“We’ve had a handful of others get (1,000 points) in our school’s history,” Turbyfill said. “But (English) is a kid that has been at Maryville Christian since kindergarten, so he embodies everything that we want out of a program. He works extremely hard, dedicated himself to the weight room this year and bulked up a little bit.
“He’s a great leader for us and when he brings energy we have a really good chance of winning each and every night. We are super proud of him and couldn’t be more happy for him.”
Behind English, who finished with 14 points, and senior guard Ryan Hudson’s team-high 18 points with four 3-pointers, the Eagles (6-4) trailed for more than two and a half quarters, not taking their first lead until there were two minutes, eight seconds left in the third quarter before having to regain it again at the end of the period.
The performance came less than 24 hours after Maryville Christian fell to Knox Central, 66-62. Turbyfill issued a challenge to his players in the aftermath of that loss and they responded to it against Grace Christian (2-10).
“They were resilient,” Turbyfill said. “They trusted us, they trusted each other. We stuck to our gameplan. They were challenged (Monday) after their performance and they did a great job of responding today and we’ve just got to be consistent now.”
The Eagles pulled within three at the end of the first quarter at 12-9 and remained on the cusp of tying or taking the lead throughout the rest of the first half, but the Rams had an answer in the form of hot-shooting from Garrett Paul and Josiah Brown that allowed them to maintain the lead at the intermission.
Grace Christian used seven-straight points to open the second half and extend its lead to 28-22, but 3-pointers from Jamey Wright and Hudson tied it up at 28-28 with two minutes, 37 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Paul scored on an and-1 to help the Rams regain the lead, 30-28, but Drew Napier responded on the other end with his first 3-pointer to put Maryville Christian in front for the first time, 31-28.
Even though Grace Christian was able to score off an inbound play and go up again, Hudson sent the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a plethora of momentum with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave them the lead for good.
Maryville Christian maintained its advantage in the last eight minutes, even going up 38-32 within the first two minutes of the fourth, but a win didn’t come without a late push from the Rams as they cut the Eagles’ lead to two with just over 10 seconds left.
Hudson put it out of reach by going a perfect 6-of-6 at the free-throw line in the final minute.
“We’ve been missing a lot (of shots) recently, so that was nice to see us hit some shots in key moments,” Turbyfill said. “We haven’t in the early part of the season, so it’s been a struggle. If we can get it to where we can shoot it like we know we can, we become twice as dangerous. It was nice to hit some shots and knock down those free-throws down the stretch.”
Maryville Christian will wrap up the tournament today against Cosby at Heritage Middle School. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
