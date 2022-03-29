Ryan Hudson gave up football in the seventh grade to focus solely on basketball with the hope the sport could grant him an opportunity to play at the next level.
Hudson was already Maryville Christian’s captain as a sophomore, but during the offseason leading up to his junior campaign, he took his regimen to another level. It was during those several months that Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill knew Hudson would make his dream a reality.
“He absolutely lived here,” Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “He would be in here 3-4 hours, multiple times a day. He would ask me to come help him out some. There were some days where I was like, ‘Dude, you need to take a day off, relax and clear your head.’
“That was kind of the turning point where I realized that this is what he wanted. We wanted to do everything we could do to put him in this position, but it wouldn’t have happened without his commitment and hard work.”
Two years removed from that evolution, Hudson sat behind a table situated on the court where he spent so many hours working on his game and signed with Welch College on Tuesday.
He is the second Maryville Christian basketball player to sign with a collegiate program and the first since 2007.
“It means the world to me,” Hudson said. “I came here for this. I came here to show other kids from here that it can be done at a small Christian school. I’ve worked and worked for this, to say the least, and I’m very blessed to be in this situation.”
Hudson stated that the relationship that he built with Welch coach Greg Fawbush, the community’s tight-knit feel and the emphasis on spiritual, personal and athletic development was what made Welch standout during the recruiting process.
For Welch, it was Hudson’s seemingly endless work ethic that made him a prized prospect despite his 5-foot-8 stature.
Hudson learned how to shoot from Youtube videos, training himself to become the Eagles’ best shooter over the past three seasons. During that pivotal offseason between his sophomore and junior seasons, he added 18 pounds of muscle to counter his less-than-ideal height.
It all paid off as Hudson helped build Maryville Christian’s program.
He surged on the scene with 24 points to lead the Eagles past William Blount on Dec. 18, 2021 during the Second Harvest Food Drive Holiday Classic at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
Hudson was an integral part in Maryville Christian improving from a 16-14 record in 2021 to a 23-10 mark this season, including a runner-up finish to Tears Valley (W.Va.) in the NACA Division 5 Championship. He tallied his 1,000th career point in the Eagles’ semifinal victory over Capital City (Va.) on March 3.
“I was talking with coach (Fawbush) before we started, and one of the very first things he talked about was every single person that he’s talked to about Ryan, the first thing that people talk about is his work ethic,” Turbyfill said. “Obviously, he’s naturally undersized, so he has to play with a bigger heart, and that’s what he does night in and night out.”
An opportunity to play in college was the reason Hudson worked tirelessly over the past few years, but he was also doing it to prove that it is possible to overcome the stigma that comes with playing for a small Christian school.
“It just means the world to me to show these kids that (it can be done here),” Hudson said. “I’m tiny, but getting in the gym, doing the right things and having the right people around you and supporting you can take you a long way. This is really a testament to putting your head down, working hard, enjoying it and seeing where you end up.”
