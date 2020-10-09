Staying composed is a crucial skill when it comes to volleyball.
Despite Maryville’s youth, the Lady Rebels showed they can perform when the pressure is on Friday night at Heritage against a resilient Farragut squad in the District 3-AAA championship.
“They dug some amazing balls,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said of Farragut’s defense. “Sometimes, it gets frustrating when you take two or three swings, and they dig balls and get a point. I’m just proud that we were able to finish.”
Top-seeded Maryville defeated No. 3 Farragut, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, for its second straight district title. It was an all-around impressive showing for volleyball in East Tennessee. The Admirals advanced to the final game against the Lady Rebels by downing No. 2 Heritage, 25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, in a four-set thriller to kick off the night.
A freshman, Amanda Mack, led Maryville past Farragut with 20 kills, three blocks and nine digs. For the tournament, Mack finished with 48 kills and 24 digs, earning her tournament MVP honors.
Other Blount County players named to the All-Tournament team were Maryville’s Liv Gravatt and Kylie Hapkins as well as Heritage’s Kaitlyn Wilkerson.
“Our district is really, really strong,” Hames said. “Obviously I knew we were going to be good, but you don’t really know until you get into that competition side of it how kids are going to react under pressure. We’ve done a really good job of finishing when we need to.”
Despite having just two upperclassmen on its roster, Maryville has gone undefeated in district play this season. But the Admirals certainly didn’t make that look easy Friday. After winning the first set, the Lady Rebels faced some adversity in the second when Farragut took a 19-16 lead after an 11-3 run. Maryville found its spark en route to a four-point win, with blocks by Maggie Sanderson and Kiernan Stamey deciding game point.
Farragut came out strong in the third set, jumping out to a 4-0 advantage. Maryville recovered and led 23-21 down the stretch, but the Admirals responded with four unanswered points to take the match to a fourth set.
“We let up a couple times and we really just had to push through mentally,” Mack said. “I think we’ve gotten as far as we’ve gotten because we have such a good connection on and off the court.”
In the fourth set, Maryville and Farragut exchanged leads four times before ending up tied 14-14. It was at that point the Lady Rebels kicked off a five-point run and never trailed again.
Maryville aims to get farther in the postseason than last year, when its season came to an abrupt end with a loss to Knoxville West in the region semifinals.
“They’re hungry,” Hames said. “We’ve said from the beginning, ‘Unfinished business.’ Now we have a chance so let’s go ahead and finish it this year.”
The Lady Rebels’ goals don’t end there, though, nor do they stop at becoming the first Maryville program to advance to the state tournament.
“We’re hoping to win state,” Mack said. “We have very high expectations, but I think we knew (coming into the season) we were capable of this as long as we came together as a team.”
Heritage’s resiliency was also on display against the Admirals. After dropping the first two sets, the Lady Mountaineers controlled the third — jumping out to a 9-0 lead behind Haley Jenkins’ serving — and they never looked back.
Farragut, which defeated Heritage in three sets earlier in the tournament, looked poised to seal the win in the fourth with a 22-16 advantage, but the Lady Mountaineers didn’t go down without a fight. They strung together five straight points — capped by a Wilkerson ace — to tie the score 22-22. Farragut ended Heritage’s season with three unanswered points.
Wilkerson finished with 12 kills, 13 digs and nine points while Jenkins had 45 assists, 20 digs and 17 points for Heritage.
“Kids were making plays on both sides, and I just told them in the locker room that (Farragut) made a few more plays there at the end,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble said. “They (Heritage) showed resiliency by fighting back. They didn’t lay down. They didn’t quit, and I’m super proud of them.”
