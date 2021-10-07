Maryville has had one goal in mind all season: the Lady Rebels want a return trip to the state tournament.
“(Going back to state) is definitely an expectation,” senior Kylie Hopkins told The Daily Times. “It’s been on our minds all season. If we just play our ball, Maryville volleyball, then I think we can do it.”
No. 1 Maryville took a big step Thursday in reaching that goal, winning the District 4-AAA tournament by defeating No. 4 Hardin Valley in the championship match, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20. The Lady Rebels needed just three sets to beat the Lady Hawks, who used five to defeat No. 2 Farragut in the evening’s previous match and reach the finals.
“I think we could have played a little bit cleaner,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “Obviously (Hardin Valley) played in a five-set match. They gave everything on the line. So we know coming in they were going to be tired and I think they were just happy to be in that game. We controlled it.
“To me, (we) made too many errors in the second and third (sets), but played pretty well in the first. But you know what, a win’s a win, so we’ll take it.’
It was a balanced attack that helped Maryville (26-8) best Hardin Valley on Thursday. The Lady Rebels earned kills by both smacking down the ball and softly hitting it to open spots in the Lady Admirals defense.
One such sequence occurred in the first set when Maryville used both finesse and power kills to take four straight points and a 12-7 lead. The combo continued as the Lady Rebels cruised in winning the opening set.
“For us, we’re blessed because we have multiple kids that can get kills for us,” Hames said. “We spend a lot of time obviously serving and passing. They’re really skilled players, so I think that helps. They make the plays, and you do need to mix it up, especially against a good team that plays really good defense. I think mixing it up definitely helps against a team like this.”
Hardin Valley gave Maryville more fits in the second set; the Lady Hawks took a 17-16 advantage before the Lady Rebels bounced back to go ahead, 24-20. A Hardin Valley shot that hit the net gave Maryville a two-set lead.
“We do that all the time,” Hames said. “We’ve been down in some sets and we’ve come back and won. Again, we had a really tough schedule this year. We’ve played some really good teams, so I think that helps knowing that we can finish, and I think competing against good teams definitely helps.”
Maryville sparked its attack quickly in the final set, notching a 13-2 lead. Hardin Valley, though, battled back, and another 24-20 score gave way to the Lady Hawks again hitting a ball out of play to end the set.
“I just think that we didn’t let up,” Hopkins said. “Obviously they got a few runs. I do think it was an advantage for us that they played before us, but at the same time, we came in knowing that we wanted this and we wanted to win.”
Hopkins was named the tournament’s MVP after the match. Sophomore Amanda Mack and junior Liv Gravatt were also included on the All-Tournament team.
“It’s an honor for sure,” Hopkins said. “I’m just so proud of my team and how we’re district champions again. It’s really a step in the right direction. But I really am honored to get MVP. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Maryville still would have advanced to the region tournament had it not won Thursday, but claiming the district title gives it both mental momentum and a positional advantage for its next challenge.
“Obviously puts us in a little bit better position for crossing over for the region (tournament),” Hames said. “So just happy about that and hopefully this will lead us into next week.”
