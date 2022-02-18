Fourteen Maryville College men’s and women’s athletics teams will compete in a new conference beginning in Fall 2022, the school announced Friday.
The Scots will be one of nine athletics programs that will be leaving the current 19-member USA South Athletic Conference for the newly formed Collegiate Conference of the South, which was approved by the NCAA Division III Membership Committee on Thursday.
The USA South, founded in 1963 as the Dixie Intercollegiate Athletics Conference, is currently the largest conference in NCAA Division III. Maryville College has been a full member since 2012.
“We are grateful to our USA South colleagues for the productive and collegial manner in which this separation has been approached and we are immensely excited about the possibilities which lay ahead for the new Collegiate Conference of the South,” MC president Bryan F. Coker said in a statement. “In addition, we are thrilled that the NCAA has supported our application for membership as we move toward full competition in the fall of 2022.”
Maryville College men’s basketball, baseball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field as well as women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, cross country and track and field teams will compete in the new league, while football, women’s golf and both men’s and women’s lacrosse will stay in the USA South Conference. MC was previously a football-only member of the USAC during the 2005 to 2011 seasons.
Nearly all of the USA South’s western division will join MC in the new CCS, including Agnes Scott College; Belhaven University; Berea College; Covenant College; Huntingdon College; LaGrange College; Piedmont University and N.C. Wesleyan College.
The USA South will be made up of the league’s eastern division; Greensboro College; Mary Baldwin University; Meredith College; Methodist University; North Carolina Wesleyan College; Pfeiffer University; Salem College; Southern Virginia University; William Peace University and Brevard College, the lone western division program that will not make the jump to CCS.
Piedmont, LaGrange, Huntingdon and Belhaven join Maryville College as the schools that will have select athletics teams that will remain in the USA South.
According to a press release, discussions about forming a new conference out of the USA South’s format have been ongoing for “years" and were "officially incorporated" in Georgia on Jan. 12 before the application for conference membership's approval on Feb. 17.
“With the increasing interest and growth of Division III in the South, it only makes sense to begin sorting our conference alignment by prioritizing geographic considerations,” USA South Commissioner Dr. Tom Hart said in the release. “We are excited to continue our relationship with select institutions of the CCS in a few sports and wish the remaining members well on this new endeavor.”
