The Maryville College baseball team struggled on the mound and in the batter's box en route to a 13-0 loss to LaGrange on Sunday at LaGrange, Georgia.
Five Maryville College pitchers gave up 14 hits over eight innings including four doubles and a home run while the Scots (2-7) could only muster five hits as the Panthers (3-1) completed a sweep.
Maryville College will look to snap a four-game skid when it travels to Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama to challenge Edgewood and Huntingdon on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.