Maryville College assistant baseball coach Jimmy Reese was honored by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association with its Jim Painter Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.
Reese has been with Maryville for 13 seasons. He serves as the Scots' infield coordinator and offensive assistant. The Millville, New Jersey, native played shortstop for Maryville and graduated in 1981.
The Jim Painter Award recognizes a person's contributions to baseball over the whole of a career rather than a single contribution. The award honors an individual who enhances baseball's positive image.
