The point wasn't lost on the Maryville College baseball team.
The Scots entered their game against Piedmont on Sunday having already been eliminated from postseason contention, but they still had plenty to play for.
"The biggest thing was that we knew today was going to be the last game, so we just had to set the tone and try to get momentum going into next year," Maryville College coach Clint Helton told The Daily Times. "Try to play our style of baseball and our brand and get back to what we do best."
Though Piedmont ultimately won, 6-3, completing the series sweep at Scotland Yard and extending Maryville's season-ending losing streak to seven games, the Scots (22-16, 7-11 USA South) still produced positives they can build on during the offseason. There were some teaching moments, too.
"We've got a long way to go, got a lot of things to work on," Helton said. "Overall, big picture, much improved from last season, but definitely a lot that we need to work on. Today especially, we played better than we have been, but just didn't make enough adjustments at the plate and didn't make the plays when we needed to, didn't make the pitches when we needed to."
After a strong start to the season, winning 21 of their initial 29 games, the Scots plummeted, losing eight of their final nine. Still, this year's result was a vast improvement over the previous season, when they tallied a 9-21 record and a 5-10 mark in conference play.
"I think we got better this season," senior right fielder Ian Campbell said. "Last year, 9-21, this season, 22-16. Which I mean yeah, we had a skid there at the end, but we did get a lot better and the program's on the rise. We're getting in good recruits, we're working on getting better, and I think this was a great step forward in the right direction. So I'm excited for what they're going to do the next few years."
"It is an improvement for sure, but there's always things you need to evaluate and work on, and that's what we're going to get back to," Helton added. "Evaluate what our strengths and weaknesses are and try to capitalize on those and improve our weaknesses."
Maryville even showed signs of battling back against Piedmont, which used two RBI doubles in the top of the first inning and an RBI single and a Scots throwing error in the top of the fourth to take a 4-0 advantage.
With the Scots still scoreless, sophomore Zac Graham blasted a two-run homer to right during the bottom of the sixth, trimming the Lions' lead to just two runs.
Piedmont got those two runs back on a sac fly and an RBI single in the next half inning, so Christian Carlton's single that scored Campbell during the bottom of the eighth, the Scots' final run of the season, did nothing more than give Campbell one final highlight moment for his career.
"(I took) a tremendous amount of steps forward," Campbell said. "These guys taught me a lot. Glad I've had them all in my life. They're brothers, you know? Going to miss them, but I think I left them in a good place. I think they're going to keep going forward, you know?"
"It's a fun (senior) group to be around," Helton added. "Those guys have been here for a long time, even some transfers mixed in the bunch, but anytime you wear a Scots uniform, it's a big deal when you finish up your career here. Seeing them graduate is going to be really important next weekend."
With key pieces returning and a new recruiting class joining the roster, there's optimism surrounding the Scots as they head into the offseason, but Helton knows it will take more than that for Maryville to see another increase in wins in 2023.
"We're going to need some people to step up," Helton said. "That's for sure."
