Maryville College erupted for seven runs in the first inning, but had to keep scoring in order to secure a non-conference victory Wednesday. The Scots survived a poor pitching performance thanks to a strong day at the plate in a 19-10 win over Emory & Henry.
It is the third game in a row the Scots (9-5) have scored at least 11 runs and their fourth consecutive win.
Will Hubbell led the Scots going 3-for-6 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. He had the big hit in the seven-run first inning with a three-run double.
Ian Campbell went 3-for-3 with a triple, two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Jimmy Meredith also had three hits in addition to two RBIs, two runs scored and one stolen base. Kendall Catlett had two hits, two RBis and two runs scored.
In other Maryville baseball news, senior Derek Hurt added two national awards to the conference award he won earlier this week. Hurt was named the NCAA's Division III National Player of the Week, and D3baseball.com named him to its National Team of the Week.
In four games last week, including a three-game sweep of Huntingdon, Hurt went 10-for-15 with three doubles, a triple, six RBIs, nine runs scored and five stolen bases.
