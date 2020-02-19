Maryville College sophomore Gabe Lopez has been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week after leading the Scots to a 5-1 start to the regular season.
The shortstop is batting .429 (12-for-28) with a slugging percentage of .786 that includes one double, three triples and an inside-the-park home run — all from the leadoff spot. Lopez has scored seven runs and leads the team with 10 RBIs.
In 121 career at-bats, Lopez is hitting .355.
Maryville begins USA South Athletic competition with a three-game series at Covenant College Friday and Saturday.
