Ian Campbell was more than understanding of where the USA South West Division coaches placed the Maryville College baseball team in the conference’s preseason poll.
The Scots struggled in 2021, posting a 9-21 (5-10 USA South) record while ranking fourth-to-last in runs scored and second-to-last in ERA in the conference. They understand that they have to earn respect, and they plan to start acquiring it this season.
“I know with it being Division III, it’s really hard to see recruiting and who comes in and who doesn’t because, obviously, we don’t get looked as much as a Division I,” Campbell told The Daily Times. “With all that said, since we were 9-21 last year, I think it was generous to put us fourth, but I do think we’re going to shock some people this year. I think we have a good chance at making a run, and I think that’s our goal.”
Maryville College opens the season with a doubleheader against Oglethorpe that starts at 1 p.m. today in Atlanta. It will close out the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Despite the numbers, the Scots’ disappointing campaign a year ago had the potential to look much better.
Maryville College suffered seven losses that were decided by one run, and it managed to compete despite the fact that it 12 games either cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a sport predicated by repetition and timing, the Scots did not get either.
“We weren’t allowed to practice or do any kind of activity, even go to class,” Campbell said. “That definitely inhibited us when we had to take those two weeks off. Coming back, obviously, it was hard to get back on our feet, especially since baseball is a sport of failure and getting that repetition over and over is key to success.”
“I think it was a big learning year,” Maryville College coach Clint Helton added. “The team we had last year was still hungry. That’s one thing you can say about that group. The guys are more prepared than they’ve been the last couple of years. We’ve been able to be together as a team, and I think that hunger is going to lead us to having more production and trusting the process this year.”
The Scots’ first step to righting the ship was getting back to basics and working on the fundamentals, which will serve as the foundation for what they hope to achieve.
Maryville College will lean on its pitching and a defense that served as one of the few bright spots from last season, ranking second in the USA South in fielding percentage at .963.
Junior right-hander Chris Arbuthnot returns to lead a staff that Helton believes has 20 arms capable of taking the mound and getting the job done. Arbuthnot led the Scots in innings pitched (61 2/3) and ERA (4.09) a year ago while tossing 36 strikeouts.
“Being a pitching guy for years, pitching and defense will win you championships and take you a long way,” Helton said. “This pitching staff is really competitive. They’re athletic and ultimately they pound the strike zone with conviction. If your pitchers do that, you’ll have success.”
Campbell once again looks to be the top bat in an improved Scots lineup after slashing .333/.382/.492 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and more walks (10) than strikeouts (9).
All signs point to Maryville College being a more competitive team this season, and while it may not win a conference championship, it wants to take an important step toward doing so in the near future.
“We already have great facilities, but if we can put in the work to get our team where it needs to be and leave that for the program, I think that’s huge,” Campbell said.
“That’s my goal as a senior this year, just set a standard this year so the program can go forward next year, and hopefully that’ll be a conference championship.”
