Maryville College's baseball team finished a three-game road sweep of Brevard College on Sunday afternoon with an 11-3 victory in which it scored all of its runs before Brevard scored at all.
The Scots (12-5, 6-3 USA South Athletic Conference) have won seven in a row, including six conference games.
Sunday's game is the eighth time Maryville has scored at least 10 runs.
Gabe Lopez went 3-for-4 with one walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Alden Wright had two hits and drove in three runs.
Jimmy Meredith went 1-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored, and Will Hubbell hit a solo home run.
Damian Lusby (2-0) started and earned the win. In seven innings, he gave up two runs, three hits and four walks. He struck out two.
