The Maryville College baseball team shook off a three-game losing streak to open the season with an offensive outburst during a sweep of Brevard on Sunday in Brevard, North Carolina. The Scots notched a 9-5 victory in the first game of the doubleheader before closing it with an 8-1 win.
Junior right-handed pitcher Damian Lusby kicked off the successful campaign with six shutout innings in the opener, allowing one hit while striking out six, before the offense made its presence felt.
Maryville College (2-3) struck for five runs in the seventh inning to extend its lead to 8-0 off a RBI double from sophomore infielder Will Hubbell and the first career grand slam from junior third baseman Kolton Hicks. Junior outfielder Ian Campbell hit a solo shot in the eighth before Brevard (0-2) scored five runs in the ninth off four hits, a walk and an error.
The Scots continued to swing a hot bat in the nightcap to back a winning effort from sophomore right-hander Chris Arbuthnot, who surrendered one unearned run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Freshman catcher Matthew Turner and senior catcher Jack Shuttleworth each tallied RBIs in the fourth to get Maryville College on the board, and Hicks led off the sixth with his second home run of the day over the left-field wall.
Sophomore infielder Jimmy Meredith kickstarted a four-run seventh with a two-run single that was followed by a wild pitch that scored junior infielder Gabe Lopez. Campbell capped the scoring with a RBI single.
The Scots will travel to Covenant College on Wednesday. First pitch is schedule for 2 p.m.
