The Maryville College baseball team rode a strong pitching performance in one game and powerful bats in the second to a doubleheader sweep of Brevard College on Saturday.
Jordan Davis, a Heritage High School graduate, pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts in a 6-1 win in the opener. He gave up five hits and walked one to improve to 3-1.
Maryville (11-5, 5-3 USA South Athletic Conference) scored all the runs it needed in the fourth inning. One-run singles by Alden Wright and Kolton Hicks sandwiched an RBI double Will Hubbell to give the Scots a 3-0 lead.
In the nightcap, the Scots pounded 25 hits on their way to a 17-9 win.
The highlight was an eight-run third inning in which Wright had a two-run double and a two-run single. He finished with five RBIs.
Hubbell went 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ian Campbell had two doubles among five hits
