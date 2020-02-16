Another strong offensive showing on Sunday afternoon highlighted the fifth win in a row for Maryville College's baseball team.
Maryville scored five runs in the home half of the first inning to defeat visiting MacMurray 11-5 and complete a three-game series sweep after winning the first two games on Saturday.
Leadoff batter Gabe Lopez led the offense with a 3-for-5 performance that included a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Derek Hurt and Cody Gregory each had two RBIs in the five-run first inning.
Starting pitcher Chris Arbuthnot earned a win in his first decision. He gave up seven hits and one run with one walk in five innings.
The Scots (5-1) begin USA South Athletic Conference competition Friday and Saturday with a three-game series at Covenant College.
