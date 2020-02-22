Covenant College swept Maryville on Saturday, handing the Scots their third straight loss.
After edging Maryville 12-11 on Friday, Covenant notched wins of 6-5 and 14-4 for the series sweep.
In their first matchup, Alex Gonzalez earned Covenant the win with walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.
The Scots (5-4) tallied 13 hits in the series finale, but they capitalized only four times. Jimmy Meredith, Kolton Kicks, Alden Wright and Kendall Catlett each posted a pair of hits, with Wright blasting a double and Catlett legging out a triple.
Wright, Catlett, and Jack Shuttleworth tallied Maryville's only three runs driven in.
Maryville returns to action Tuesday against Berry College.
