Growing up in Miami, Raul Placeres had to understand the value of money at an early age.
The son of Cuban immigrants, Placeres started playing basketball at 9-years-old, beginning a journey that led him from playing at the local YMCA and at Boys and Girls Clubs to playing collegiately at Maryville College where he has served as the men’s program’s head coach since 2019.
Because of costs, he didn’t have the luxury of attending basketball camps in the summers as a kid. That’s why hosting camps is so important to him now.
Placeres wrapped up his fifth summer camp at the Cooper Athletic Center on Thursday, continuing a Maryville College staple that has offered skills and instruction to young area athletes for the past 45 years.
“I started playing in the Boys and Girls Clubs back home because those were some of the leagues that my father could afford,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “I never was able to go to a camp growing up. We just couldn’t afford it. That was kind of some of the stuff I talked to the team about today, the guys that worked the camp. It’s a sacrifice no matter what social status you’re in.
“It’s important for our players to understand that for some, it may be a sacrifice, so it’s important for us to give back as much as we possibly can.”
The camp, which ran for four-straight days between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday, drew the highest number of participants since Placeres took over as the Scots’ head coach, with 184 players ranging from 6 to 17-years-old taking part.
Participants competed in scrimmages and 3-point and free-throw shooting contests with Maryville College players and coaches offering instruction. On Thursday, camp ended with a tournament between the teams in the different age groups, and awards were handed out to players on the winning teams. Even current Tennessee basketball standout Josiah Jordan-James stopped by for a visit Wednesday.
According to Placeres, the entire camp is a way for his own team to give back to a community that shows its support during the season.
“It was a great turnout. It’s been enjoyable,” Placeres said.
“It’s a lot of work to put together but I’m really excited that the kids got four days of basketball. I think COVID kind of hurt (camp numbers) the last couple of years, but I think people are more apt to want to send their kids to camp.
“The community does support it. I think it’s really important to give back to the community.
“A lot of these kids will come back and watch our guys play and support our program and our players. Whatever I can do to help the community, I’m always going to do that.”
Jaylon Green remembers himself as a young player with visions of playing college basketball when he attended camps as a kid.
The 6-foot freshman and Knoxville native who recently signed with the Scots out of the Webb School was especially eager for the opportunity to give back.
“Before the camp started, Coach (Placeres) told us that’s always good to give back to the community,” Green said. “They support our team and everything that we do here in the program, so it’s good to give back to them. I enjoyed it. We taught them new skills, we taught them leadership and just had a lot of fun. I loved it.”
For most of those at the camp, there is still some time and growing left before they can think about playing at the college level, but according to Green, who was in their position not too long ago, being able to see how college programs operate first-hand offers up a unique opportunity for those with dreams of playing college basketball.
“With college camps like this, you get to be around and see real college athletes,” Green said. “Doing it now at their age, you get a head start and get to see what it’s like in the future.”
Aside from making their mark in the community, Placeres sees camp as an important team bonding activity that allows players and coaches to spend a week together in the offseason before taking the summer off ahead of preseason workouts.
It’s especially important for the team’s nine newcomers.
“I hope that the nine freshmen that helped us this week got to see the support that the program gets,” Placeres said. “Our kids are excited to come to camp and it gives me a chance to spend some quality time with my team for four days in the summer. The camp serves many purposes, obviously giving these kids four days of instruction and a great experience and just getting to spend time with my guys.”
