Maryville College freshman Brice Martin has been named Rookie of the Week by the USA South Athletic Conference for his performances during three games last week.
The forward from Jonesboro, Georgia, averaged 13.3 points. 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as the Scots went 1-2.
In an overtime loss to division-leading Covenant, Martin had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks. In Sunday's win at Pfeiffer, he had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
