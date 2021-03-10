When Darrin Travillian realized he didn’t have cellphone service on Saturday evening, he immediately left his table at AJ’s Pizza Pub and went outside — hoping to find a signal. The Maryville College women’s basketball coach needed to send a congratulatory text message to his friend as soon as possible.
Last weekend, Travillian and his team traveled to Demorest, Georgia, to play Piedmont in the USA South West Division tournament championship. After they finished practicing on Saturday, they went to a nearby pizza parlor to watch the Maryville College men’s team throttle Piedmont, 81-54, in its conference championship game. When Travillian finally regained cell service, he congratulated Raul Placeres on winning his first conference championship as a head coach.
The next day it was Placeres’ turn to watch his friend lead his team to a conference championship. He was working game management at Maryville College’s volleyball match against Huntington, but he streamed the women’s conference championship game from his laptop. He was thrilled to watch the women’s team roll past Piedmont, 68-62, giving Maryville College two conference titles in two days.
“We both know how hard winning is at any level and during any circumstance — for both of us to do it in the same year is a lot of fun,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “When (Travillian) succeeds, I feel like I’m succeeding and I think he feels the same way. It’s really neat to see both programs accomplish what we have accomplished together this year. … I am really happy for his girls and our boys and just happy for our entire basketball program, which we believe is one of the better programs in the south region.”
Travillian and Placeres have been friends for more than a decade. Travillian has coached the women’s team for 11 seasons. Placeres graduated Maryville College in 2006 and returned to his alma mater as the asscoiate head coach in 2014 before being promoted to head coach in 2019 after the legendary Randy Lambert retired.
He and Travillian have won multiple championships during their time in Maryville, but they both agreed that last weekend’s conference championships felt extra special.
Their players had to make a lot of personal sacrifices just to play this season. Both the men and women’s team had to quarantine during different points of the season. They both played games in empty gyms — not even players’ families could attend games. And in early February, they received the news that the NCAA had decided to cancel the Division III winter championships.
None of those obstacles stopped their teams from thriving this season. The men’s team posted a 10-2 record, while the women spent most of the season nationally ranked in the D3hoops.com poll en route to a 12-2 record. Both teams concluded their seasons by cutting down the nets.
“We’ve been on an island to get this (season) done and we did,” Travillian said. “Although both of us have been parts of lots of championships and successes, this one is pretty special, and I think it’s one for the history books that this entire community should be celebrating. This entire campus should be celebrating. I don’t think anyone should forget it.”
Travillian and Placeres certainly won’t be forgetting this season anytime soon. In past years, Placeres’ daughter Santina loved attending practices and games. The same was true for Travillian’s son Grant. Their families weren’t allowed to attend any team events this winter. They both admitted that made this season more emotionally taxing.
The Scots also underwent COVID tests each week. They admitted it was hard wondering each week whether or not they were going to be able to play.
Throughout the season, Placeres and Travillian continued to support each other. They talked on the phone every day, and they did everything they could to encourage their players — urging them to focus only on what they could control.
“We each played 12-game seasons and I think both of us feel like we went through an entire NBA schedule — 82 games and a playoff,” Travillian said. “The wear and tear and the grind of this has been a lot. We have asked these kids to do things that no other kids have had to do in modern athletic history. That’s not to take anything away from sacrifices that other people are making every day. I don’t want to diminish that at all. But I also do want to accentuate what these kids had to do to get through a basketball season.
“In their own way, they really are heroes. Just ask their families who had to watch all their games online about what these kids gave up to make this thing happen.”
Still, Travillian admitted that Sunday’s championship felt bittersweet. He knew his players had the potential to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Placeres said the same about his team. They’re disappointed they didn’t receive the opportunity.
The good news for Maryville College is that both teams have the potential to be even better next season. The men’s team expects to bring back all of its starters. The women’s team graduates a couple key contributors, but plans on returning several talented contributors.
Both teams plan on repeating as conference champions next season. This time, they hope to do so with their family and friends in attendance and with an NCAA tournament berth on the line.
“We have more to accomplish for our programs,” Placeres said. “We are super happy we got these conference titles and all that, but not having an NCAA tournament was hard. That’s what you strive for as well. We both have capabilities of hopefully going on another run next year and getting into the tournament. … The future is bright for both programs because we are very young.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.