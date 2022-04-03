Heading into Sunday’s rubber match, not much was made of the fact Maryville College desperately needed a win to clinch the USA South series after splitting the previous two games with Huntingdon.
It rang just as true, though.
“We didn’t make it a big deal with the team, but as a staff at least, we knew that this was a big win if you’ve got to get into (the) conference tournament,” Maryville College coach Clint Helton told The Daily Times. “You don’t win today, that really puts you in trouble and in jeopardy.”
Maryville’s players may not have talked about it, but they performed as if they did. The Scots took a three-run lead midway through and survived a late Hawks push to win Sunday’s deciding game, 10-8, at Scotland Yard and earn the series win.
The rubber match was set up after Maryville (17-8, 3-3 USA South) won the series opener on Friday, 13-4, and Huntingdon (15-11, 6-3) took Saturday’s game, 10-2.
After Huntingdon scored on an error in the top of the first, Maryville loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half and Jimmy Meredith batted in Nelson Smith on a sac fly.
The Scots again loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, and Gabe Lopez and Ian Campbell came around to score on a Zac Graham single and a Huntingdon error. Campbell’s offensive spurt continued when he hit a solo homer in the fourth that put the Scots up 4-1.
“It felt great,” Campbell said. “At that point, we’re only up 3-1, and I’ve been struggling a lot all season. So that really hyped the guys up, got our team going, and we just went from there.”
“(Campbell) had a great day,” Helton added. “He was locked in from the beginning and made some really good swings. Obviously, got a big hit there for us with the home run, and had some other ones, too. His defense is what keeps getting him opportunities in the outfield. Offensively, he’s kind of been up and down, but he’s really, really close and a lot better here for us recently.”
In the fifth inning, after an RBI single from Campbell, Lopez drove him and Kendall Catlett home on a triple, and Huntingdon made a pitching change.
Following an RBI single from Zach Fritts in the sixth, and two runs for the Hawks in the next half inning, the Scots forced another pitching change by loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Carlton was hit by a pitch, scoring Lopez, and Meredith again scored Smith on a sac fly.
The situation tensed in the top of the ninth when the Hawks scored three runs, then two more after Damian Lusby relieved Grady Cash on the mound, but Campbell finally caught a fly ball for the series-clinching final out.
“I knew the whole time (the pitchers) were going to do it,” Campbell said. “They are some dogs. They go out there and they give their best every day. I knew they were going to pull it out. I just had to make sure I was playing defense behind them.”
“That’s just our conference,” Helton, who also praised the pitching of freshman starter Nic Mirabella, added. “Any time we get in conference play, you can’t let up. You’ve always got to be willing to finish. Just had some unfortunate plays there in the ninth. They didn’t really hit the ball hard, but just hit it in spots where we weren’t. You’ve just always got to stay locked in. It’s not over until you get the 27th out.”
The Scots have a midweek game at Sewanee at 3 p.m. Wednesday before kicking off a USA South series against Berea with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
“(Sunday’s series win) brings a lot of confidence to the team,” Campbell said. “(Huntingdon) is a really good baseball team, and so for us to pull out the series win there, that puts us in a good spot going forward just with confidence and the way we play the game.
“I think we’re doing really well. I’ve been really happy with the way our team’s played the last few weekends, and I think we can only get better from here. We’re putting pieces together, guys are getting hot, pitchers are starting to throw the ball really well. So I think going forward that it’s going to be a lot of light at the end of the road.”
