Kyle Creasy thought his track running days were well behind him.
The Maryville College senior cross country runner ran track at Alcoa High School, but because the Scots didn’t have a track and field program, he was resigned to the fact that he would likely never be able to compete again in the sport he really loved.
Creasy could hardly believe what he was a part of Friday on MC’s campus as the school broke ground on the Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track. which is set to start hosting track and field events in spring 2023.
He will be able to use an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID pandemic and compete for the Scots track and field team, the first the school has had since the program was shut down in 1983.
“We had heard that Maryville College was looking to get a track eventually, but I just kept thinking at this point, it’s probably not going to happen while I’m in school,” Creasy told The Daily Times. “Whenever they came out with the announcement, I was like, ‘Dang, I’m one year short,’ but then I ended up deciding to add a minor for a fifth year. I was really in shock more than anything because I didn’t think I’d run track ever again. I really can’t put it into words.”
An on-campus track facility was born from the longtime vision of MC alum Austin Coleman Piper, the man the facility will be named for. Piper ran track and played football for the Scots from 1964-68 before becoming a chairman for the college’s Board of Directors. He passed away on Aug. 26, 2021 at the age of 74.
His wife, Sue, daughter Caroline Cole and brother Tim Cole were all on hand for the ceremony.
The overall cost of the facility, which will include a turf field in the center and host the Collegiate Conference of the South Track and Field Championships in 2024, is estimated at $3 million. Current board member Mike Davis said they hope most of those funds come from member and volunteer donations, but the school can allocate an unspecified amount of money for the project, as well.
The groundbreaking ceremony was a particularly special occasion for Davis. He was a long-time friend of Piper and knew returning the sport to MC after a 40-year absence was important to him.
“We met in the early (1970s) and we had worked in the community together,” Davis said. “(Piper) had a place in Walland and we ended up sharing cabins up there. We just really hit it off. (Building a new track facility) came up when he became chairman of the college board. He had talked to me about some things the college needed to do and if I would help him some. We were talking right before he did about this. It was important to him.”
It’s also been important to Piper’s former track teammates, particularly Hugh McCampbell who was on site Friday wearing his MC letterman jacket and carrying black and white photos of the 1966 team he and Piper were a part of.
“The old track was around the old football field,” McCampbell said. “I didn’t have any speed so I just ran the distance (races). I was left out when it came to hand-eye coordination, so it was nice to find something I could do…I’m just really glad to see Maryville is building a track here. Of course, that contributes to all of your other athletics teams. I was thrilled when they told me.”
As for MC’s current athletes, the new facility will add more than just a men’s team. The school will also add a women’s team for the first time in school history and will bring MC’s total number of varsity sports to 16.
That historic milestone might excite new head coach Kunle Lawson the most.
Lawson was hired in January to take over the track and field program after spending the previous six seasons at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia in the same capacity.
“This is truly one of the most exciting moments of my coaching career,” Lawson said. “I’ve never been anywhere to start from scratch. At Mary Washington, there was a rebuild (of the track facility) but the team has already been well established. This is basically a piece of a jigsaw puzzle on a table. Now we have to put it all together and see the picture.
“I’d say it’s even more historical on the women’s side because everything is now catching up to the (Title IX) legislation that was passed 50 years ago. It’s exciting in both regards.”
