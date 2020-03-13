Cancellation of college sports finally reached Blount County on Friday afternoon.
Maryville College announced it would cancel all spring sports as part of the USA South Athletic Conference’s decision for cancellation of baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse and track in both conference and nonconference contests starting Monday, March 16.
The NCAA announced on Thursday it was cancelling all spring sports national championship events, but the possibility of playing for conference titles still remained before extensive meetings between college and conference administrators.
“My sincere condolences go out to our student-athletes, coaches and fans who were just beginning to enjoy victories on our fields and courts in warmer weather,” Maryville College President Dr. Tom Bogart said in a university release. “But as it is stated on the conference website, ‘this decision … keeps the safety of those individuals and their communities at the forefront’ by minimizing individuals’ risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
The cancellation spoils the Maryville baseball and softball seasons just when they were building strong momentum.
The baseball team (14-5) was riding a nine-game winning streak and had scored at least eight runs in 12 of 19 games. Senior outfielder Alden Wright led Division III with 30 RBIs, and senior outfielder Derek Hurt was close behind with 22.
Five pitchers had strikeout rates greater than one per inning, including senior Jordan Davis, who had 51 in 41 innings to go with a 1.32 ERA.
The softball team had won six in a row on its way to a 9-1 record.
A lot of speed and a good amount of power sparked a potent offense that had scored 101 runs over the opening 10 games. Freshmen Courtney Deck and Jazmine Geary had combined to win all three USA South Rookie of the Week awards, while junior infielder Taylor Campbell had four homers among nine extra-base hits and 21 RBI.
